News 8 teaming up with Connecticut Foodshare for the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This year, News 8 is once again teaming up with the Connecticut Foodshare for the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive.
On Saturday, November 19, the News 8 team will be collecting turkeys and non-perishable food items.
You can drive up and drop off your donation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Connecticut Foodshare at 2 Research Parkway in Wallingford.
Last year, due to the generosity of the public, News 8 was able to collect more than 600 turkeys, nearly 5,000 pounds of food and raised more than $1,500 for Connecticut families.
This year, we are hoping to raise $2,000 and collect more food than last year.
If you can't make it to the event on November 19, you can make a monetary donation here .
