Wallingford, CT

News 8 teaming up with Connecticut Foodshare for the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive

By Olivia Lank
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03e8bY_0j6Fxfa000

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This year, News 8 is once again teaming up with the Connecticut Foodshare for the GR8 Thanksgiving Food Drive.

On Saturday, November 19, the News 8 team will be collecting turkeys and non-perishable food items.

You can drive up and drop off your donation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Connecticut Foodshare at 2 Research Parkway in Wallingford.

Last year, due to the generosity of the public, News 8 was able to collect more than 600 turkeys, nearly 5,000 pounds of food and raised more than $1,500 for Connecticut families.

This year, we are hoping to raise $2,000 and collect more food than last year.

If you can’t make it to the event on November 19, you can make a monetary donation here .

WTNH

WTNH

