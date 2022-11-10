ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Utah in evening kickoff

The Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be an evening kickoff. The No. 6 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. That game and USC at UCLA were held in a six-day window by the Pac-12′s television partners.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s defense and Reser ‘juice’ combine to aid Beavers in a 38-10 pounding of California

Oregon State’s defense is one of the Pac-12′s best units this season. But it’s clear when the Beavers pull on home uniforms and play at Reser Stadium, they become magic. The Beavers’ defense gave up three points and 160 yards to California in a 38-10 win Saturday night. It was the first time since 2009 that OSU’s defense held a conference opponent to fewer than 200 yards of offense.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington

We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks lost to Washington

No. 6 Oregon was defeated by Washington 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ second loss of the season. Below is transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Our guys played the entire game, they certainly didn’t quit, they didn’t throw in...
EUGENE, OR
HuskyMaven

Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed

Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
EUGENE, OR
iheart.com

Happy Oregon Hate Week with Softy Key's

Some say using the word "hate” to describe a college football rivalry is too much. That it's classless and unprofessional. Well, nobody has ever accused me of being a pro OR being classy, so why even bother at this point?. SCREW THEM!!. Those are the two words I would...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball adds 15 players during early signing period

The Oregon State baseball team expanded by 15 this week, when the Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class signed letters of intent during the NCAA’s early national signing period. The class includes nine players from the Northwest, six Oregonians, seven pitchers and is ranked No. 20 by Baseball America. And the Beavers likely aren’t finished — a couple more prospects are expected to sign to play for coach Mitch Canham early next week.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Sabrina Ionescu joins Oregon women’s basketball support staff in part-time role

Sabrina Ionescu in joining the Oregon women’s basketball support staff in a part-time capacity as the director of athletic culture, the school announced Friday. Ionescu, who recently completed her third season with the New York Liberty, will help with “the development of student-athletes and cultivate (Oregon coach Kelly) Graves’ five pillars of Oregon women’s basketball: passion, integrity, unity, thankfulness and servanthood,” according to a school release.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

New Softball Head Coach; Beaver Basketball; College Football

Siuslaw Athletic Director Chris Johnson has announced the arrival of a new Head softball coach for the upcoming season. Brian Riggs has been promoted to head coach after serving as an assistant last season. Riggs has also been assisting youth baseball in Florence over the last 4 years. Beaver Basketball.
CORVALLIS, OR
