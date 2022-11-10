Read full article on original website
Oregon’s glaring defensive weaknesses prove costly in loss to Washington, dash Ducks’ CFP hopes
The glaring weaknesses of Oregon’s defense, its inability to generate pass rush, susceptibility to deep throws and dreadful third-down pass defense dashed the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 408 yards, with touchdowns of 76 and 62 yards, the latter coming on third and...
Huskies Move Up 9 Slots in AP Poll; Kickoff Time Set for Colorado
The University of Washington football team defeated Oregon in a suspenseful Saturday night shootout in Eugene and was rewarded by moving up nine spots in the Associated Press poll to No. 15, matching its earlier loftiest ranking this season. The Huskies were 15th in late September entering their UCLA road...
Dan Lanning’s aggressiveness second-guessed after No. 6 Oregon Ducks fall to No. 25 Washington
Dan Lanning has been aggressive all season and when it worked in Oregon’s favor, his decisions were celebrated and unquestioned. Several of those decisions blew up on Lanning and the Ducks on Saturday against rival Washington and Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes died in the process. The Ducks...
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix leaves with apparent right leg injury, returns for final drive in loss to Washington
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix left and returned to Saturday’s game against rival Washington with an apparent right leg injury. Nix was 19 of 28 for 280 yards and two touchdowns and had eight carries for 55 yards and a touchdown for the No. 6 Ducks in a 37-34 loss to the No. 25 Huskies at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Ducks to host Utah in evening kickoff
The Oregon Ducks’ final home game will be an evening kickoff. The No. 6 Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) will host Utah (7-2, 5-1) Nov. 19 at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. That game and USC at UCLA were held in a six-day window by the Pac-12′s television partners.
Oregon State’s defense and Reser ‘juice’ combine to aid Beavers in a 38-10 pounding of California
Oregon State’s defense is one of the Pac-12′s best units this season. But it’s clear when the Beavers pull on home uniforms and play at Reser Stadium, they become magic. The Beavers’ defense gave up three points and 160 yards to California in a 38-10 win Saturday night. It was the first time since 2009 that OSU’s defense held a conference opponent to fewer than 200 yards of offense.
Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffers right foot injury against Washington
Oregon offensive lineman Ryan Walk suffered an injury against Washington for a second straight year. Walk went down with a right foot injury during the first quarter of Saturday’s game between the No. 6 Ducks and Huskies at Autzen Stadium. The sixth-year senior returned to the UO sideline in...
No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ late 4th-down gamble fizzles in 37-34 loss to No. 25 Washington Huskies
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ late gamble didn’t pay off, and the 25th-ranked Washington Huskies took advantage to win their rivalry game 37-34 on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. With a hobbled Bo Nix out of the game, the Ducks failed to convert a fourth down...
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 38-10 win over California Bears
Ben Gulbranson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Anthony Gould ran back a punt return for a score and the Oregon State Beavers’ defense shut down the California Golden Bears in a 38-10 rout Saturday night at Reser Stadium. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12), coming off...
Rewinding Oregon Ducks’ 37-34 loss to Washington
We were live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 25 Washington. The Huskies rallied to tie and then take the lead and held on for a 37-34 win over the Ducks. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by 12.5 points, according to VegasInsider.com.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks lost to Washington
No. 6 Oregon was defeated by Washington 37-34 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ second loss of the season. Below is transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Our guys played the entire game, they certainly didn’t quit, they didn’t throw in...
Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed
Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
Happy Oregon Hate Week with Softy Key's
Some say using the word "hate” to describe a college football rivalry is too much. That it's classless and unprofessional. Well, nobody has ever accused me of being a pro OR being classy, so why even bother at this point?. SCREW THEM!!. Those are the two words I would...
Oregon State baseball adds 15 players during early signing period
The Oregon State baseball team expanded by 15 this week, when the Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class signed letters of intent during the NCAA’s early national signing period. The class includes nine players from the Northwest, six Oregonians, seven pitchers and is ranked No. 20 by Baseball America. And the Beavers likely aren’t finished — a couple more prospects are expected to sign to play for coach Mitch Canham early next week.
Sabrina Ionescu joins Oregon women’s basketball support staff in part-time role
Sabrina Ionescu in joining the Oregon women’s basketball support staff in a part-time capacity as the director of athletic culture, the school announced Friday. Ionescu, who recently completed her third season with the New York Liberty, will help with “the development of student-athletes and cultivate (Oregon coach Kelly) Graves’ five pillars of Oregon women’s basketball: passion, integrity, unity, thankfulness and servanthood,” according to a school release.
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 69-56 loss to UC Irvine
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between No. 21 Oregon and UC Irvine. The Anteaters won 69-56. The Ducks were coming off a season opening win over Florida A&M. Oregon was favored by 15.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game.
New Softball Head Coach; Beaver Basketball; College Football
Siuslaw Athletic Director Chris Johnson has announced the arrival of a new Head softball coach for the upcoming season. Brian Riggs has been promoted to head coach after serving as an assistant last season. Riggs has also been assisting youth baseball in Florence over the last 4 years. Beaver Basketball.
Sabrina Ionescu to join Oregon women's basketball staff as director of athletic culture
You can expect to spot Sabrina Ionescu around Eugene even more frequently than the past few years. On Friday, the school announced that Ionescu would be joining Kelly Graves' support staff as the director of athletic culture, a press release stated. The role, which is described as "part time", will...
Dates, start times and venues set for semifinals of Oregon Class 6A and 5A football playoffs
The state semifinals for Oregon high school football are coming right up. With Friday night’s quarterfinals complete, the next round has been set. The semifinals for Class 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 1A (6-man) will be posted later in the weekend as there are quarterfinal games for those classifications being played on Saturday as well.
Oregon Ducks Football Team Receives Rare Air Jordans
The Oregon Ducks football team received player-exclusive sneakers designed by Jordan Brand.
