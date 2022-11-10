ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Viral TikTok of seemingly injured dolphin at SeaWorld Orlando causes outrage

By Alex Galbraith
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zugum_0j6Fx0fa00


A TikTok that seems to show a dolphin bleeding at SeaWorld Orlando after being attacked by other dolphins is going viral.

The video, posted by user @the.man.child, shows an injured dolphin resting on the side of the tank where Dolphin Adventures is performed.The poster claims the dolphin was attacked by other dolphins at the park and trainers can be heard calling off the show in the clip's audio.


@the.man.child A dolphin pod at SeaWorld Orlando today repeatedly attacked one of the dolphins in the pod, while the trainers were trying to do the show, causing the dolphin to start bleeding. 😬😥😥 #dolphin #seaworld #seaworldorlando #attack #violent #nature #fyp #wild #orlando #Florida ♬ original sound - Bryan


"A dolphin pod at SeaWorld Orlando today repeatedly attacked one of the dolphins in the pod, while the trainers were trying to do the show, causing the dolphin to start bleeding," they wrote.

Animal rights organization PETA has used the clip to renew its call for the end of animal shows at the park.

[content-1]
"It never should have happened again, and how many more times must the dysfunction, cruelty, and profound animal suffering at SeaWorld be exposed?" they wrote. "Left alone in their ocean homes, dolphins maintain dynamic relationships with large social networks, choose their own mates, and swim freely, but SeaWorld crams approximately 140 of these highly intelligent marine mammals into just seven small tanks and then expresses surprise when they lash out, again and again."

PETA asked that the dolphins be removed from the park and sent to seaside sanctuaries. SeaWorld had this to say:

" This video shows common behavior among dolphins exhibited by both wild populations and those in human care as part of natural social interactions.  During this interaction, one dolphin sustained some minor abrasions.  The dolphin was examined by our veterinarian who determined the abrasions were superficial and did not require additional medical treatment. The dolphin re-joined his pod without further incident and the group is behaving normally and eating well.  All of the dolphins in this video remain in good health. Numerous scientific studies have been published about this type of behaviour among dolphins demonstrating that it is normal and socially healthy."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.

I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Loud 'sonic boom' heard across central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many central Floridians woke up to a loud "sonic boom" early Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. Fox 35 Orlando reported that residents heard the loud sound around 5 a.m. and it even shook some homes. One resident told the outlet there was a smell of sulfur afterward, but it's unknown if it's related.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Orlando man claims $1 million from scratch-off

An Orlando man claimed a million-dollar prize by playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. According to lottery officials, 63-year-old Nagendra KC purchased his winning CASH CLUB scratch-off ticket from a Circle K convenience store located at 700 South Kirkman Road in Orlando. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando welcomes thousands for 3-day Electronic Daisy Carnival

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Electronic Daisy Carnival, or EDC, has come to Downtown Orlando for a three-day festival. The massive event will attract hundreds of thousands of people from all over the county. EDC holds two electronic dance music events each year. One of them is in Las Vegas. The...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming Near Disney World

When you visit Orlando, where do you stay? Sure, we know many of you probably stay at a Disney World resort. However, we know that some of you prefer to stay elsewhere, either somewhere like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the Disney Springs hotels, or even hotels that are more off-property. Well, if that’s the case, you’ll soon have a new hotel to consider in the Orlando area.
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

Holiday Markets in Central Florida

Who doesn’t love a good Holiday Market or craft fair? I am constant in awe of people’s creativity at events like these. Plus with the holiday twist, what could be better? With so many popping up around Central Florida this holiday season, I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you and your family to enjoy!
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Paramore announce 2023 tour that includes a show at Orlando's Amway Center

Paramore have announced a summer North American tour, and there is an Orlando date in the lineup of confirmed cities. Kicking off in New York City at the tail end of May, the 26-city tour will snake slowly southwards before landing in downtown Orlando's Amway Center in mid-June. The only other Florida date is in Hollywood, directly following Orlando. Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu are the touring support acts at the Orlando show. Paramore will be touring in support of upcoming new album This Is Why, which drops in February of next year. Paramore play the Amway Center on June 13, 2023. Ticketing information and onsale date is TBA.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Spanish coin surfaces on Brevard County beach after Hurricane Nicole

BONSTEEL PARK, Fla. – In the world of television news, you never know when you’re going to run across an unexpected story (it actually kind of goes with the territory). Such was the case Thursday morning when News 6 reporter James Sparvero was on his way from one Nicole story to another. He ran across a group of people walking the beach of Bonsteel Park about 2 miles north of Sebastian Inlet. The group, armed with metal detectors, were treasure hunters looking for anything unearthed from the hurricane’s high winds and beach erosion.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s official death toll in Orange County increases

MIAMI – Nicole killed four people as it pushed on Thursday through Orange County, according to Gretl Plessinger, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning in Indian River County, and it weakened into a tropical storm when it reached Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando’s Fall Garage Sale Returns Next Week

Universal Orlando Resort’s fall garage sale is returning next week after being absent last year. The sale begins on November 15 and runs through November 18. UOAPs get exclusive access on November 15 from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. before it opens to the public. Located in the Team Member parking garage on Vineland Rd.
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

Missing Seminole County 3-year-old body found in retention pond

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla — UPDATE: The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has announced that sadly 3-year-old Axel was located by an SCSO Dive Team deceased in a retention pond. ORIGINAL: A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Axel Caballero, last seen in the area of the 1380 block of Ponce De Leon Boulevard in Winter Springs, Florida.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
556
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy