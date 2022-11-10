ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Bow Wow becomes emotional on stage during Millennial Tour

The Millennial Tour is back again and this time with headliners such as Lloyd, Jacquees, Keri Hilson, Mario, The Ying Yang Twins, and the legendary Bow Wow. The event brought out thousands of attendees who were able to immerse themselves in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop music. Fans were able to sing along to timeless hits and take a trip back in time.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Adidas will continue Yeezy shoe line without Kanye West

Adidas swallowed hard when it capitulated to public pressure and abruptly terminated its partnership with Kanye West and halted the manufacture of the Yeezy shoe design. Now that they’ve emerged from the PR rubble and debris left by Ye’s blatantly antisemitic diatribes, Adidas announced it intends to resuscitate Ye’s shoe line, without using the Yeezy name.
rolling out

‘Building the worlds’ through the eyes of self-taught, native Detroit artist James Charles Morris

A self-taught artist, native Detroiter James Charles Morris has been surrounded by art all his life. It has surfaced in his intellect – Black life philosophies manifested through prose and photography – and culminates in digital and mixed media projects that challenge the boundaries of computer-generated art. His current solo exhibition, Finding Value at Detroit’s Norwest Gallery, introduces a selection of intricate, new digital collages that, together, sing a song of the artist’s colorful influences and imagination.
DETROIT, MI
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Rick Ross tries to convince fans that he’s not a hoarder (video)

When you’re rich, you can buy whatever you want. Rick Ross may have taken it to the next level, and now he doesn’t have any space to put his clothes. On Nov. 7, Ross went on Instagram to show off his cluttered mansion, with shoes and clothes laid out all over his floor. Ross asked the viewers what they thought he should do with his clothes.
rolling out

SoFaygo excited about new album ‘Pink Heartz’

SoFaygo is one of the hottest new artist on the hip-hop scene. The 21-year-old makes high-energy raging music that’s perfect to bring the party to wherever you’re listening. On Nov. 11, he released his album Pink Heartz, which features Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver and Gunna. Hours before...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

A number of Black celebrities are leaving Twitter

Some celebrities have notified their fan bases of their aversion to the amplified levels of toxicity on Twitter since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform for $4 billion last week. The three celebs listed here have officially checked out. Whoopi Goldberg, the Oscar winner for Ghost and the Emmy...
rolling out

Takeoff’s funeral to be held at State Farm Arena

The funeral arrangements are set for beloved rapper Takeoff. Takeoff’s homegoing services will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which is the home of the Atlanta Hawks. The venue was chosen because the facility can seat more than 20,000 people. The funeral will take place on Friday,...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy