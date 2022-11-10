Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Bow Wow becomes emotional on stage during Millennial Tour
The Millennial Tour is back again and this time with headliners such as Lloyd, Jacquees, Keri Hilson, Mario, The Ying Yang Twins, and the legendary Bow Wow. The event brought out thousands of attendees who were able to immerse themselves in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop music. Fans were able to sing along to timeless hits and take a trip back in time.
Dustin Ross shares his views on Black ownership with ‘Bet On Black’
Dustin Ross is a New York native who is making his mark on the culture as a writer, host, and producer. His latest venture is serving as a host for Revolt TV‘s latest show, “Bet On Black.” The show, which airs Mondays at 9:30 p.m. EST can be compared to “Shark Tank” but with Black entrepreneurs.
Paige Hurd, Rubi Rose and more give girl power a new meaning at recent summit
Whether you’re a Gen-Z creative, a mental health advocate, or a fashion guru, Essence Girls United Summit delivered on its promise of energizing aspiring professionals. The summit returned on Nov. 5 for its third annual event in Atlanta with a day filled with helpful and engaging activities. This year’s...
Adidas will continue Yeezy shoe line without Kanye West
Adidas swallowed hard when it capitulated to public pressure and abruptly terminated its partnership with Kanye West and halted the manufacture of the Yeezy shoe design. Now that they’ve emerged from the PR rubble and debris left by Ye’s blatantly antisemitic diatribes, Adidas announced it intends to resuscitate Ye’s shoe line, without using the Yeezy name.
LaKeysha Edwards shares why Los Angeles is a place where comedians thrive
LaKeysha Edwards is an actress and comedian from Detroit, but currently based in Los Angeles. Edwards continues to make the smoke in Los Angeles, as she reels in her fans with funny skits and side-splitting jokes. Edwards spoke with rolling out about Los Angeles and how it’s a great place...
‘Building the worlds’ through the eyes of self-taught, native Detroit artist James Charles Morris
A self-taught artist, native Detroiter James Charles Morris has been surrounded by art all his life. It has surfaced in his intellect – Black life philosophies manifested through prose and photography – and culminates in digital and mixed media projects that challenge the boundaries of computer-generated art. His current solo exhibition, Finding Value at Detroit’s Norwest Gallery, introduces a selection of intricate, new digital collages that, together, sing a song of the artist’s colorful influences and imagination.
Latrice Delgado-Macon credits being authentic for making strides in fashion
Recognized for being as poised, distinguished and one of the top fashion stylists in Michigan, Latrice Delgado-Macon is a wife, a mother, and a self-made success in the fashion industry who is known for creating signature looks for some of the culture’s most-watched A-listers and influencers. As a Black...
Serena Williams’ husband claps back at Drake for calling him ‘a groupie’
Hip-hop mogul Drake created a lot of headlines and hurt a lot of feelings with his latest album, Her Loss. The Champagne Papi dissed a lot of his contemporaries and others within the entertainment realm on the 16-track CD that he made with fellow rapper 21 Savage. One of the...
Tabitha Brown shed tears on Instagram as she earns 2 Emmy nominations
From Tik Tok to the Emmys, Tabitha Brown currently having a great run in her career. The entrepreneur shared the exciting news on Instagram that her children’s show “Tab Time” has been nominated for an Emmy award. The series is up for Outstanding Preschool series and Outstanding Host.
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
Rick Ross tries to convince fans that he’s not a hoarder (video)
When you’re rich, you can buy whatever you want. Rick Ross may have taken it to the next level, and now he doesn’t have any space to put his clothes. On Nov. 7, Ross went on Instagram to show off his cluttered mansion, with shoes and clothes laid out all over his floor. Ross asked the viewers what they thought he should do with his clothes.
Drake, Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff at funeral; another plea to end violence
As raindrops poured down on the streets of downtown Atlanta, even the sky cried to grieve the loss of Takeoff, beloved member of the legendary rap trio Migos. Loved ones and fans alike gathered at State Farm Arena on Nov. 11 to celebrate the life of 28-year-old Kirsnick Khari Ball.
SoFaygo excited about new album ‘Pink Heartz’
SoFaygo is one of the hottest new artist on the hip-hop scene. The 21-year-old makes high-energy raging music that’s perfect to bring the party to wherever you’re listening. On Nov. 11, he released his album Pink Heartz, which features Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver and Gunna. Hours before...
A number of Black celebrities are leaving Twitter
Some celebrities have notified their fan bases of their aversion to the amplified levels of toxicity on Twitter since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform for $4 billion last week. The three celebs listed here have officially checked out. Whoopi Goldberg, the Oscar winner for Ghost and the Emmy...
Takeoff’s funeral to be held at State Farm Arena
The funeral arrangements are set for beloved rapper Takeoff. Takeoff’s homegoing services will take place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which is the home of the Atlanta Hawks. The venue was chosen because the facility can seat more than 20,000 people. The funeral will take place on Friday,...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0