Sewanee, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDEF

Police Involved Shooting Leaves Two Injured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people are injured after a shooting in Chattanooga Saturday afternoon. Chattanooga Police say they responded to the 2000 block of Cooley Street where they received a report of a disorder with a weapon shortly before 4 pm. When they arrived, police encountered a gunfight with suspects...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man wanted for fleeing from officers on Thursday is now in custody after being found nearly a hundred yards away from where he crashed his car. Breylon Willis, 26 is wanted after leading officers on a pursuit, multiple burglaries and theft of a firearm.
POWELL, AL
WTVCFOX

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

November 10 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015498- 1517 Tombras Ave- Suspicious Activity- Police were once again called to Pioneer Playground for unruly teens cussing at young children. Police spoke with a large group of juveniles at the nearby pavilion and admonished them against using the playground.
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 15

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 15. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Barbee – Possession Meth/Resale, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Forgery/Alias Capias. Andrew Blevins – Revoked DL, Light Law. Qwintrise Branham – Suspended DL/Alias...
radio7media.com

THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN

