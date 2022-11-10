Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Produce delivery driver suspected of carrying drugs outside elementary school
A Huntsville, Alabama man is spending the night in the Franklin County Jail after a school resource officer at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs inside his delivery truck.
Man and Woman Now Charged after 9 year-old Shot in Grundy County last month
Two adults in Grundy County now face charges after a 9-year-old shot his 9-year-old cousin from Indiana on October 16, 2022. Nine year-old Jax Coulter’s family says he was shot by his young cousin, but it’s where the gun came from that has led to the arrest of the two adults.
WAFF
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest
Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. VIDEO: Scene of fatal crash in Cullman County (WBRC) Updated: 6 hours ago. Three teens were killed in a crash...
FOUND: Lincoln County inmate search ends
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee are searching for two inmates.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
Coffee County church bus vandalized by 2 suspects on the run
A church bus was vandalized over the weekend in Coffee County, and now investigators are searching for two suspects.
WDEF
Police Involved Shooting Leaves Two Injured
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people are injured after a shooting in Chattanooga Saturday afternoon. Chattanooga Police say they responded to the 2000 block of Cooley Street where they received a report of a disorder with a weapon shortly before 4 pm. When they arrived, police encountered a gunfight with suspects...
WKRN
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
Eighth grader charged after Warren County school threat, authorities say
A student was arrested on Thursday in connection with a threat made against a Warren County school.
WAFF
Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man wanted for fleeing from officers on Thursday is now in custody after being found nearly a hundred yards away from where he crashed his car. Breylon Willis, 26 is wanted after leading officers on a pursuit, multiple burglaries and theft of a firearm.
Arrest made after rideshare driver carjacked at gunpoint on Halloween, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — An arrest has been made after a rideshare driver was carjacked at gunpoint on Halloween, DeKalb Police said. According to DeKalb Police, two suspects booked a ride and then forced the driver out of the car at gunpoint once they got to their drop-off location.
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
WTVCFOX
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 10 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015498- 1517 Tombras Ave- Suspicious Activity- Police were once again called to Pioneer Playground for unruly teens cussing at young children. Police spoke with a large group of juveniles at the nearby pavilion and admonished them against using the playground.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 15
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 15. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Justin Barbee – Possession Meth/Resale, Possession Marijuana/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Forgery/Alias Capias. Andrew Blevins – Revoked DL, Light Law. Qwintrise Branham – Suspended DL/Alias...
FOUND: Lincoln County authorities locate missing teen
A 15-year-old girl who had been reported as missing from Lincoln County was recently found, authorities say.
radio7media.com
THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WTVCFOX
Bradley County man sentenced to federal prison after drugs, weapons convictions
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bradley County man convicted in federal court on drugs and weapons charges will spend the next 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 40-year-old Matthew Moore was sentenced Thursday morning in federal court in Chattanooga. Prosecutors say Moore pleaded guilty...
WAFF
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having a gun on campus. According to the principal at Hazel Green High School, Dr. Quinn Headen, a student told administrators that another student had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer quickly placed the student in custody.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Arrest Warrants Obtained in a Murfreesboro Police Stolen Vehicle Case
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) UPDATE: The Murfreesboro Police Department has made progress in a stolen car case. Police say that tips from the community led to two persons of interest being identified. Econo Lodge is where the theft was reported in mid-October. There, the keys to a 2013 Hyundai Elantra were found...
Comments / 0