Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
10NEWS
How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany
MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
Yardbarker
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today vs. Saints? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, in an NFL Week 10 football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
atozsports.com
Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video
The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
atozsports.com
Steelers upset bid vs. Saints just got very real
The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled mightily since picking up a big season-opening road win against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have lost six of their last seven games, including two straight, but help is on the way. All-Pro edge rusher, T.J. Watt, hasn’t played for the Steelers since injuring his pectoral...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Steelers Are in a Class of Their Own
It's mind-blowing when you start to compare the Pittsburgh Steelers to other clubs in the NFL.
New Orleans Saints file last-minute roster moves before kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
We’re coming up quickly on the New Orleans Saints’ Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the black and gold needed to file a handful of last-minute roster moves before. They brought up several players from the practice squad and lost a critical starter to an injury, which doesn’t exactly bode well. But they’ll try to make the best of what they’ve got — and who they’ve got available on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about each move reported on the daily NFL transactions wire:
Bear Necessities: Chase Claypool feels there's 'more opportunity' for him in Chicago's offense
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. Receiver Chase Claypool made his Bears debut in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, where he caught two passes for 13 yards. It wasn’t a particularly flashy debut, but that was to be expected given he had been traded to Chicago just five days prior.
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Playoffs Week 2 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Cleveland Browns Make Notable Running Back Roster Move
The Cleveland Browns have activated running back Jerome Ford from the injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Ford was placed on IR with an ankle injury on October 4 and was designated to return earlier this month. Ford, a fifth-round rookie in this year's class, appeared in the first...
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 20-10 Loss to the Steelers
The New Orleans Saints fall to 3-7 on the season after a 20-10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans offensive woes continue as they have fallen in their last two meetings against AFC North opponents. The Saints are now 0-3 against AFC North competition this year. Here are three takeaways from the Saints loss against the Steelers:
Pittsburgh Steelers: Inactives for Week 10 vs New Orleans Saints
The Steelers are welcoming the New Orleans Saints to Pittsburgh on Sunday for a huge NFC versus AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon. Both squads need a victory to inch closer to the playoff picture, and a loss could put their season on dire straights. Nevertheless, only one of the franchises can get the victory, but whoever it is will have to work for it.
Marcus Williams Expected to Return, Make Impact for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Williams made an immediate impact for the Ravens before being sidelined in Week 5 with a dislocated wrist. However, John Harbaugh expects Williams to be back on the field next month during the team's drive to the playoffs. Williams has been a critical player...
NFL Analyst Thinks Head Coach Will Be On Hot Seat With Loss This Weekend
So far this season, Matt Rhule and Frank Reich have already been fired. Could another head coach join the unemployment market soon?. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will officially be on the hot seat if he loses to the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.
Comments / 0