RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
10NEWS

How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany

MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany. Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website. Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m....
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
NJ.com

What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today vs. Saints? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10

The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, in an NFL Week 10 football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
atozsports.com

Steelers upset bid vs. Saints just got very real

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled mightily since picking up a big season-opening road win against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have lost six of their last seven games, including two straight, but help is on the way. All-Pro edge rusher, T.J. Watt, hasn’t played for the Steelers since injuring his pectoral...
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints file last-minute roster moves before kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

We’re coming up quickly on the New Orleans Saints’ Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the black and gold needed to file a handful of last-minute roster moves before. They brought up several players from the practice squad and lost a critical starter to an injury, which doesn’t exactly bode well. But they’ll try to make the best of what they’ve got — and who they’ve got available on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about each move reported on the daily NFL transactions wire:
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Chase Claypool feels there's 'more opportunity' for him in Chicago's offense

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. Receiver Chase Claypool made his Bears debut in last Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, where he caught two passes for 13 yards. It wasn’t a particularly flashy debut, but that was to be expected given he had been traded to Chicago just five days prior.
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Make Notable Running Back Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns have activated running back Jerome Ford from the injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Ford was placed on IR with an ankle injury on October 4 and was designated to return earlier this month. Ford, a fifth-round rookie in this year's class, appeared in the first...
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 20-10 Loss to the Steelers

The New Orleans Saints fall to 3-7 on the season after a 20-10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans offensive woes continue as they have fallen in their last two meetings against AFC North opponents. The Saints are now 0-3 against AFC North competition this year. Here are three takeaways from the Saints loss against the Steelers:
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Inactives for Week 10 vs New Orleans Saints

The Steelers are welcoming the New Orleans Saints to Pittsburgh on Sunday for a huge NFC versus AFC showdown on Sunday afternoon. Both squads need a victory to inch closer to the playoff picture, and a loss could put their season on dire straights. Nevertheless, only one of the franchises can get the victory, but whoever it is will have to work for it.
