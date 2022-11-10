ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Brutal Injuries

Things could be going better for the Chiefs on Sunday. Kansas City is leading Jacksonville, though Patrick Mahomes is losing weapons left and right. First, the Chiefs lost wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a serious head injury. It didn't look good. It was a really scary play. "Chiefs WR JuJu...
Packers vs. Cowboys: 5 things to watch and a prediction in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and will now host a reunion with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon. Will McCarthy, who was fired by the Packers after a loss in December of 2018, get sweet revenge in his return? Or are the Packers capable of getting a galvanizing and potentially season-change win over a true contender?
Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview

Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
Packers host Cowboys, Mike McCarthy; only on FOX6

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 12. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. – only on FOX6. You are invited to stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News after the game.
Watch: Highlights From Packers’ Victory Over Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ season needed a life preserver. Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson came to the rescue. Trailing 28-14, the Packers rallied to beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime on Sunday evening at Lambeau Field. With Rodgers firing three touchdown passes to Watson, including scores to make it 28-21 and 28-28, the Packers snapped a five-game losing streak. In the top-heavy NFC playoff race, they’re right on the heels of San Francisco (4-4; playing the Rams on Sunday night) and Washington (4-5; playing the Eagles on Monday night) for the No. 7 spot.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Open To Trading This Key Player?

The Milwaukee Bucks have been off to a sensational start to the 2022-23 NBA season with a league-best 10-1 record in their first 11 games. Grayson Allen, who is in his second season with the franchise, has been an important role player averaging 10.8 points per contest on 42.6% shooting from the three-point range.
