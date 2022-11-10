Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Pete Rose’s plea for Hall of Fame
Pete Rose has stepped up his quest to make the Hall of Fame. The 81-year-old Rose sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred this week asking to be reinstated to baseball so he can be considered for the Hall of Fame. Former MLB commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose from baseball in 1989 for betting on the sport in the 1980s while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. Rose petitioned Manfred to be reinstated in 2015, but was denied.
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Angels Rumors: LA Could Sign This Utility Player in Free Agency, Says Insider
He would be a perfect addition to add some depth to the roster.
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
KHOU
Astros part ways with GM James Click just days after winning World Series
HOUSTON — Just days after winning the World Series, the Astros announced they’re parting ways with general manager James Click. The team sent a release on Friday morning with the news. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” team owner Jim Crane said in the release. “We...
Dodgers Rumors: The Trea Turner Sweepstakes Could Come Down to Phillies and LA
Is there still hope the Dodgers can bring back their star shortstop Trea Turner?
Black Hills Pioneer
That’s it for the Astros
OPINION — The Houston Astros (my second-favorite Major League Baseball team) secured their first World Series title since 2017 last weekend by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win four games to two. Here is a look at the team from A to Z, with emphasis on the Series.
Houston Astros reportedly targeting best catcher in MLB free agency
The 2022 World Series Champion Houston Astros are looking to get even stronger this winter with a new report claiming
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting 3 of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the
Trea Turner and 3 biggest stars who will change teams in MLB free agency
The entire MLB landscape is going to change this offseason. There is no shortage of talent on the free agent market with Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner leading the charge. A number of superstars will likely change teams in MLB free agency. However, which players do we believe are destined to find new homes?
ESPN
Sources: Astros, Rafael Montero reach 3-year, $34.5M deal
Reliever Rafael Montero agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract that will bring the right-hander back to the Houston Astros' dominant bullpen a week after the team rode its pitching staff to a World Series title, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN. Montero, 32, thrived in his first full...
Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox
The Red Sox might get a little lucky this winter, as one of the top sluggers in free agency has interest in coming to Boston.
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Mets Pitcher Turns Down Qualifying Offer
Inside the Rangers keeps up with all of the MLB free agency news as the hot stove league of the 2022 offseason unfolds. New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt turned down the Mets' qualifying offer on Friday, according to a report by the New York Post. By turning down the qualifying offer, Bassitt is set to test the free-agent market.
Ex-Rangers GM Jon Daniels lands job with new team
Former Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels is back in baseball after not being out of a job for long. The Tampa Bay Rays announced Friday that Daniels would be joining the organization. Daniels’ role will be a senior advisor to baseball operations. Daniels, who spent 17 years as...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Has High Praise for Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts
He was impressed with his All-Star teammates all season long.
Comments / 2