The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
The Spun

Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game

In the immediate aftermath of the Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield had an interesting celebration. Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.
The Spun

3 NFL Fan Bases Want Their Head Coach Fired

There have been two NFL head coaching firings so far this season, with the Panthers letting go of Matt Rhule and the Colts parting ways with Frank Reich. The NFL World is calling for three head coaches to be fired on Sunday evening. Raiders fans are done with Josh McDaniels,...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Rams Have Announced Injury Diagnosis For Cooper Kupp

It's just been a tough year for the Los Angeles Rams to this point in their Super Bowl defense. And now the team is dealing with an injury to its best offensive weapon. In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was rolled up on near the sideline and immediately grabbed at his leg.
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
The Spun

Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday

Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
The Spun

Breaking: Injury Update For Rams Star Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams might have lost their best offensive player on Sunday afternoon. Cooper Kupp, one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League, has gone down with a leg injury. He appeared to be in serious pain on Sunday afteroon. The All-Pro wide receiver suffered the...
The Spun

Video: Josh Allen's Reaction To Overtime Loss Is Going Viral

Josh Allen's interception in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in overtime sealed a 33-30 loss for the Buffalo Bills. It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen in the last two weeks and the third-straight game with two interceptions for the star signal caller. Allen remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, but his penchant for coughing up the ball has to be a concern for Bills fans.
The Spun

NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish

The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
The Spun

Desmond Howard Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard appeared on this Friday's episode of "First Take" to discuss a few topics regarding this weekend's slate of college football. When discussing the race for the Heisman Trophy, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has to be the favorite for the award.
