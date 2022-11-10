Read full article on original website
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game
In the immediate aftermath of the Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield had an interesting celebration. Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.
3 NFL Fan Bases Want Their Head Coach Fired
There have been two NFL head coaching firings so far this season, with the Panthers letting go of Matt Rhule and the Colts parting ways with Frank Reich. The NFL World is calling for three head coaches to be fired on Sunday evening. Raiders fans are done with Josh McDaniels,...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Rams Have Announced Injury Diagnosis For Cooper Kupp
It's just been a tough year for the Los Angeles Rams to this point in their Super Bowl defense. And now the team is dealing with an injury to its best offensive weapon. In the fourth quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals, wide receiver Cooper Kupp was rolled up on near the sideline and immediately grabbed at his leg.
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job
If ESPN would have given Erin Andrews a job on the sidelines of 'Monday Night Football,' the NFL media landscape may be different today. The post ESPN Lost Erin Andrews Because the Network Wouldn’t Give Her Prestigious Job appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday
Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season
Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Breaking: Injury Update For Rams Star Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams might have lost their best offensive player on Sunday afternoon. Cooper Kupp, one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League, has gone down with a leg injury. He appeared to be in serious pain on Sunday afteroon. The All-Pro wide receiver suffered the...
Video: Josh Allen's Reaction To Overtime Loss Is Going Viral
Josh Allen's interception in the red zone with less than two minutes remaining in overtime sealed a 33-30 loss for the Buffalo Bills. It was the fourth red zone interception for Allen in the last two weeks and the third-straight game with two interceptions for the star signal caller. Allen remains one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league, but his penchant for coughing up the ball has to be a concern for Bills fans.
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish
The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
Video: Aaron Rodgers Had 3-Word Message For Mike McCarthy
Aaron Rodgers got the best of Mike McCarthy on Sunday evening at Lambeau Field. Green Bay topped Dallas, 31-28, in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Following the game, Rodgers and McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl together, embraced at midfield. "I love you," Rodgers could be heard...
Desmond Howard Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner
ESPN analyst Desmond Howard appeared on this Friday's episode of "First Take" to discuss a few topics regarding this weekend's slate of college football. When discussing the race for the Heisman Trophy, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has to be the favorite for the award.
