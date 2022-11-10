Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
Football World Concerned By What Baker Mayfield Did After Game
In the immediate aftermath of the Carolina Panthers upset win over the Atlanta Falcons, backup quarterback Baker Mayfield had an interesting celebration. Mayfield started head-butting teammates as they walked off the field. Normally that might not be a problem except for the fact that Mayfield did not have a helmet on, while his teammates did.
Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season
Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched
There have been a couple of notable quarterback changes so far this NFL season. The Panthers have gone to backup P.J. Walker, the Patriots have played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe and the Colts have benched veteran Matt Ryan. Is another change coming?. Following Thursday night's disappointing Falcons game,...
Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45
The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45. Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week. He was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed...
Breaking: Injury Update For Rams Star Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams might have lost their best offensive player on Sunday afternoon. Cooper Kupp, one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League, has gone down with a leg injury. He appeared to be in serious pain on Sunday afteroon. The All-Pro wide receiver suffered the...
Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shot Down Crazy Theory
No, Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend is not a witch. Earlier this year, the Green Bay packers quarterback was linked to a woman named Blu. However, the internet seemed to be convinced that she went by Blu of Earth and that she might be a witch. Seriously. But the rumored girlfriend...
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy's Outfit Today
Today is a big day for Mike McCarthy. The former Green Bay Packers head coach has returned to his old stomping grounds. McCarthy and the Cowboys are set to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. Ahead of kickoff, McCarthy has gone viral. "Mike McCarthy has arrived at Lambeau Field,"...
Packers Fans Are Not Happy With Matt LaFleur On Sunday
Green Bay Packers fans are turning some of their frustrations on head coach Matt LaFleur this afternoon. The Packers, losers of five-straight games, are in a battle with the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys, but currently trail 21-14 in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. The main complaint that fans. right now...
Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture
Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups. It should...
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bills vs. Vikings Today
The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had one of the craziest sequences football fans will ever see. The madness started out of the two-minute warning when Justin Jefferson made one of the greatest catches in NFL history. He looked to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a review reversed the call to rule him just short.
NFL Admits Big Mistake In Bills vs. Vikings Finish
The National Football League has reportedly admitted a big mistake was made late in the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo fell to Minnesota in overtime, but according to the officials, the game shouldn't have reached it. Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis appeared to drop a pass on...
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game
The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
San Francisco Giants reportedly no longer see Aaron Judge as top priority
Aaron Judge is the best MLB free agent available this winter with a belief around baseball for months that the
Look: Reggie Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Colts' Coaching Changes
No NFL team has generated more headlines this week than the Indianapolis Colts. They fired head coach Frank Reich and then replaced him with former All-Pro offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. On Friday, Colts legend Reggie Wayne addressed all the drama taking place in Indianapolis. He's currently the wide receivers coach...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
