toofab.com

Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Says She Fell Down Stairs, In Neck Brace

"A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…" Camila Alves is recovering from a "silly fall" down her stairs. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey shared an update with her fans concerning her recovery after hurting her neck. "Sh-t Happens," she wrote in a...
toofab.com

Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy After Batman Voice Actor's Death

"It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part ... he will always be my Batman." Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman on the iconic "Batman: The Animated Series," has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 66. Known...
toofab.com

Celebrities Who Have Made Statements Against Anti-Semitism Since Kanye West's Tweets

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable." Over the past few weeks, Kanye West has made headlines with an array of controversial and concerning opinions. Things came to a head in early October when Kanye began making hateful anti-Semitic remarks that got him banned from both Instagram and Twitter. The musician and entrepreneur didn't stop there though -- and doubled down on his comments in multiple interviews.
toofab.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Baby No. 12 On the Way

The baby girl marks the "The Masked Singer" host's third child with Abby De La Rosa, while model Alyssa Scott is currently pregnant with Cannon's twelfth child. Nick Cannon's brood is continuing to grow -- he's become a father once again!. On Friday, the television host announced that he and...

