Lindsay Lohan Says She and Jamie Lee Curtis Are Both On-Board For Freaky Friday Sequel
Lohan further teased fans by taking part in the latest "Freaky Friday" themed internet trend. Lindsay Lohan has big plans for her comeback to acting and is answering her fans' requests for a "Freaky Friday" sequel. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the 36-year-old "Falling For...
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Says She Fell Down Stairs, In Neck Brace
"A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…" Camila Alves is recovering from a "silly fall" down her stairs. The 40-year-old wife of Matthew McConaughey shared an update with her fans concerning her recovery after hurting her neck. "Sh-t Happens," she wrote in a...
Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Kevin Conroy After Batman Voice Actor's Death
"It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part ... he will always be my Batman." Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman on the iconic "Batman: The Animated Series," has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 66. Known...
Celebrities Who Have Made Statements Against Anti-Semitism Since Kanye West's Tweets
"Hate speech is never OK or excusable." Over the past few weeks, Kanye West has made headlines with an array of controversial and concerning opinions. Things came to a head in early October when Kanye began making hateful anti-Semitic remarks that got him banned from both Instagram and Twitter. The musician and entrepreneur didn't stop there though -- and doubled down on his comments in multiple interviews.
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage During Love Is Blind Reunion
Lachey cohosts the show with second wife Vanessa Lachey. Nick Lachey has people talking over a comment he made during the "Love Is Blind" reunion that seemingly poked fun at his marriage to Jessica Simpson. Both Nick and his wife Vanessa Lachey cohost the reality dating show on Netflix and,...
Paris Hilton Reflects On Carter Reum Romance on First Wedding Anniversary: It's Been a 'Magical Whirlwind'
"No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I'm at home with you." Paris Hilton is celebrating one year of marriage to her husband Carter Reum. The reality star shared a sweet post on Instagram, in which...
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child, Baby No. 12 On the Way
The baby girl marks the "The Masked Singer" host's third child with Abby De La Rosa, while model Alyssa Scott is currently pregnant with Cannon's twelfth child. Nick Cannon's brood is continuing to grow -- he's become a father once again!. On Friday, the television host announced that he and...
‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s New Gangster Series Is Surprisingly Goofy
Taylor Sheridan is television’s reigning macho melodramatist, and Tulsa King fits neatly alongside his Yellowstone and The Mayor of Kingstown as another soapy crime drama led by a marquee movie star. In this case, that’s Sylvester Stallone, who in his debut small-screen role demonstrates that even at 75 he’s got more charisma than most.
