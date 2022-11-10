Fired Sharon Hill police officers plead guilty in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility

MEDIA, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — Police officers charged in the fatal shooting of Fanta Bility , 8, in Sharon Hill last year pleaded guilty to 10 counts each of reckless endangerment in the Delaware County Courthouse Thursday. As part of the plea, prosecutors are withdrawing more serious charges.

According to prosecutors, three former Sharon Hill police officers — Sean Dolan, Brian Devaney and Devon Smith — heard gunshots while the crowd was leaving the Academy Park High School football field on Aug. 27, 2021. The officers returned fire in that direction — also the direction of the crowd.

The officers told a grand jury they were aiming at a nearby car, which they had believed to be the source of gunshots. Investigators later found no shots were fired from that car, and the initial gunfire actually came from two teens shooting at each other near the entrance of the field.

Four people were ultimately hit by gunfire, including Fanta. Authorities determined it was one of the officers’ bullets that struck and killed the 8-year-old. Investigators were not able to say which officer fired the shot that killed Fanta.

Sean Dolan, Brian Devaney and Devon Smith were fired from the Sharon Hill Police Department and charged in the killing of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Photo credit Delaware County District Attorney's Office

Fanta’s uncle, Abu Bility, said the family was part of the discussion about the plea agreement and they support the decision.

“We pray that as a result of police officers being held accountable, we can as a family and as a community. finally have some closure and begin the healing process,” Abu Bility said.

“It is critically important for our family to begin the healing process which cannot happen while this matter remains unresolved.”

“Fanta’s death was a tragedy for her family, her friends, and for the entire community - and nothing that happened in the courtroom today can lessen the grief that we have all felt since that terrible night,” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer .

“As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected.”

The maximum the former officers could serve is 2 years for each count, but it is extremely unlikely they would face the maximum. Sentencing will take place in January.

Sharon Hill Borough Council released a report in July looking into the actions of the officers, but it was heavily redacted : 40 of the 55 pages in the report were blacked out.

Representatives for the Bility family and supporters criticized the borough and called for the report to be released in full.

The officers were fired from the force and each had been charged with voluntary and involuntary manslaughter, as well as 10 counts each of reckless endangerment.

The Bility family is suing Sharon Hill Borough . That suit has been on hold while the case against the officers works its way through the courts.