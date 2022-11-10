Read full article on original website
Related
7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022
Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
These Are The 10 Worst Homes Featured On HGTV's Fixer Upper
HGTV Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for their modern farmhouse makeovers, but some refits weren't the best. Here are the 10 worst revamps.
Tree Hugger
Couple Converts City Bus Into Farmhouse-Style Tiny Home
A growing number of people are opting for simpler lifestyles, usually by living with less and living in homes with a smaller footprint. But tiny houses come in all sorts of shapes and sizes beyond the stereotypical gable-roofed microhouse on wheels. There are ready-made campers, as well as van conversions—and, of course, the ever-popular bus conversion that is roomier and typically cheaper to renovate than building a conventional tiny house from scratch.
Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million
Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
Designer Nate Berkus' Stylish Holiday Decor Tips
Decorating your home is a wonderful way to experience holiday cheer. Nate Berkus has a few stylish tips to help you with your holiday decor.
2 of the most impractical home design choices, according to the Property Brothers
Drew and Jonathan Scott spoke to Insider about impractical interior design choices ahead of the season premiere of their show "Celebrity IOU."
20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.
Jenni Yolo's Tips For Choosing The Perfect Wallpaper – Exclusive
What's the best wallpaper to choose? Jenni Yolo of "Makeover By Monday" gave House Digest the answer you've been looking for.
Apartment Therapy
Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
Design Mistakes Genevieve Gorder From Trading Spaces Says To Avoid
We've heard from interior designers everywhere about the things we can do to elevate our space, but what about the things we should absolutely not do?
How To Bring Brady Bunch Architecture Into Your Own Home
Fans of The Brady Bunch might remember the very unique style of the Brady family's home. Here's how to get some of that same 70s style in your own home.
brickunderground.com
5 home renovation projects you should never DIY according to Bolster
Do-it-yourself projects, or DIY, can be a fun and cost-effective way to refresh your home—but some things are best left to the professionals. Many people think they can save money but fail to consider the skill level and time commitment required. It’s important to be realistic about your abilities and tolerance for risk. You may decide it’s not worth an unfavorable aesthetic result, or things going wrong in the future, or simply the amount of time to complete your project is enough to hire a professional to ensure it turns out exactly how you envisioned.
Married To Real Estate Hosts Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson's Tips For Boosting Property Value
If you're planning to sell your home, chances are you've started thinking about how to boost your home's property value. Property value is important to both buyers and sellers because it helps homeowners get an idea of how much money they can get for their home, and buyers can figure out if the property is within the financial limits, Better states. Property value is also crucial to buyers who are looking to refinance their mortgage or home equity loan. If you're unsure of the value of your home, you can hire an appraiser to assess the property and determine how much it's worth, Rocket Mortgage explains.
How To Decorate Your Home Like The House From Full House
If you love the homey, '90s aesthetic of Full House, then add some of those nostalgic touches to your own home. Here's how to channel the Tanner family.
thebiochronicle.com
Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe
For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
How To Build The Perfect Outdoor Shower
For those thinking of improving their outdoor space, the addition of an outdoor shower can really amplify the value and utility of this area of the home.
BHG
How to Get a Handcrafted Home Decor Look on a Budget
In our slick insta-everything, fully-automated, high-tech world, perhaps it’s no surprise that a design trend has emerged that moves determinedly in the opposite direction. Handcrafted style honors the humanity of home decorating items crafted by hand, with an appreciation for materials, workmanship, and traditional techniques. Creating high-quality artisanal elements requires skill and time, and this generally (and rightly) translates into high prices. But while one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces might be out of reach for modest decorating budgets, it’s still possible to achieve a more affordable version of the look, if you know what to look for.
I Used to Want to HGTV-ify My Home, But Now I Think There’s a Better Way
Steph Mickelson is a freelance writer based in Northwest Wisconsin who specializes in real estate, building materials, and design. When she's not writing, she can be found juggling kids and coffee. published Yesterday. Since HGTV began broadcasting in the mid-90s, its programming has become both completely engrossing and perfect background...
Tarek El Moussa’s Black Kitchen Backsplash Is Seriously Goth-Glam
Part of Tarek El Moussa’s job on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” is designing kitchens that appeal to the masses. And while you’ll see a lot of subway tile, marble, and ceramic tile in the homes designed for potential buyers, El Moussa’s own kitchen backsplash is an entirely different (and surprising!) style.
Woman DIYs her Own Cement Tiles and the Final Look Is Stunning
Well, we know what our next home project is going to be!
House Digest
New York, NY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0