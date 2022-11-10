ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

7 Kitchen Decorating Trends Designers Can’t Wait to Leave Behind in 2022

Freelance writer Dana McMahan is a chronic adventurer, serial learner, and whiskey enthusiast based in Louisville, Kentucky. Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
KENTUCKY STATE
Tree Hugger

Couple Converts City Bus Into Farmhouse-Style Tiny Home

A growing number of people are opting for simpler lifestyles, usually by living with less and living in homes with a smaller footprint. But tiny houses come in all sorts of shapes and sizes beyond the stereotypical gable-roofed microhouse on wheels. There are ready-made campers, as well as van conversions—and, of course, the ever-popular bus conversion that is roomier and typically cheaper to renovate than building a conventional tiny house from scratch.
Architectural Digest

Miley Cyrus Buys Mediterranean-Style Malibu Mansion for $7.9 Million

Miley Cyrus just bought a vast new blank canvas on which to express her funky maximalist interior design style. The musician and actor paid $7.9 million for a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bathroom Malibu mansion, according to Dirt. The 6,568-square-foot Mediterranean-style structure was built in 1999 but has been recently updated and features crisp and modern white interiors and a warm-toned mix of hardwood and stone tile floors. Set on a scenic lot that measures just under one-and-a-half acres at the end of a long driveway, the Nashville-born singer’s new home boasts panoramic ocean, whitewater, canyon, and mountain vistas.
MALIBU, CA
Apartment Therapy

Nate Berkus Shows How You Can Use Outdoor Furniture Inside

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Nate Berkus is not one for trends. In fact, the fan-favorite designer often puts his own spin on classic design elements that will never go out of fashion. From distinctive marble to checkered floors, Berkus is a fan of bold, timeless styles and his newly-renovated New York City home — which he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent and their two children — showcases this perfectly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

5 home renovation projects you should never DIY according to Bolster

Do-it-yourself projects, or DIY, can be a fun and cost-effective way to refresh your home—but some things are best left to the professionals. Many people think they can save money but fail to consider the skill level and time commitment required. It’s important to be realistic about your abilities and tolerance for risk. You may decide it’s not worth an unfavorable aesthetic result, or things going wrong in the future, or simply the amount of time to complete your project is enough to hire a professional to ensure it turns out exactly how you envisioned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
House Digest

Married To Real Estate Hosts Egypt Sherrod And Mike Jackson's Tips For Boosting Property Value

If you're planning to sell your home, chances are you've started thinking about how to boost your home's property value. Property value is important to both buyers and sellers because it helps homeowners get an idea of how much money they can get for their home, and buyers can figure out if the property is within the financial limits, Better states. Property value is also crucial to buyers who are looking to refinance their mortgage or home equity loan. If you're unsure of the value of your home, you can hire an appraiser to assess the property and determine how much it's worth, Rocket Mortgage explains.
thebiochronicle.com

Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe

For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
BHG

How to Get a Handcrafted Home Decor Look on a Budget

In our slick insta-everything, fully-automated, high-tech world, perhaps it’s no surprise that a design trend has emerged that moves determinedly in the opposite direction. Handcrafted style honors the humanity of home decorating items crafted by hand, with an appreciation for materials, workmanship, and traditional techniques. Creating high-quality artisanal elements requires skill and time, and this generally (and rightly) translates into high prices. But while one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces might be out of reach for modest decorating budgets, it’s still possible to achieve a more affordable version of the look, if you know what to look for.
The Kitchn

Tarek El Moussa’s Black Kitchen Backsplash Is Seriously Goth-Glam

Part of Tarek El Moussa’s job on HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” is designing kitchens that appeal to the masses. And while you’ll see a lot of subway tile, marble, and ceramic tile in the homes designed for potential buyers, El Moussa’s own kitchen backsplash is an entirely different (and surprising!) style.
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy