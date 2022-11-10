ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBDJQ_0j6FvDPs00

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.

While Los Angeles is projected to have a relatively moderate rent increase of $100, apartment rents are projected to increase an average of $184 in Orange County, according to the forecast.

The annual report from USC Lusk Center for Real Estate assesses current market conditions and makes two-year projections for multifamily rents and vacancies in Southern California.

Richard Green, director of the Lusk Center, noted that the forecast was somewhat uncertain due to fluctuations in inflation, rising interest rates and relocations.

"The Fed has increased interest rates at a frequency not seen since the end of the Reagan administration," Green said in a statement.

"While it might slow inflation, rapid rate hikes could have a different impact on housing in Southern California. High interest can be barrier to new housing construction or a renter's decision to become a homeowner. Both add stress to the rental market and drive up prices."

The forecast predicts low vacancy rates and monthly rents increasing at least $100 over two years in the two counties. But the report noted that construction of housing in each market is near the lowest levels in the country on a per capita basis. The Los Angeles Metropolitan Area -- which  includes Orange County -- is 70% more populous than both Dallas and Houston, but builds half as much housing as those cities. San Diego performs only slightly better than Los Angeles.

The report also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic spurred relocations, particularly among low-income households, to areas such as the Inland Empire, Las Vegas or Phoenix, areas with more housing construction and lower rents. The trend led to rapid growth in per capita personal income in Los Angeles, the report found.

Los Angeles County has a current average rent of $2,187, with a 3.6% vacancy rate, with the average rent predicted to rise to $2,289 by 2024, with a 4.59% vacancy rate.

With one of the nation's highest household incomes and only 3% unemployment, Orange County's average rent is predicted to rise from the current $2,597 to $2,781, with the vacancy rate rising from 3.03% to 4.36% in two years.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 3

Related
KRON4 News

Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts

California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Frontier Toyota sold

Frontier Toyota, owned since 1988 by Santa Clarita Valley resident Joe Caso, was recently sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles. Abraham, who is looking to relocate to the SCV, was previously the general manager of Lithia Motors, Inc./Toyota Downtown Los Angeles. Sale of the dealership closed on Wednesday. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Is $100 Million the New $50 Million for Mansion Sales

Wall Street Journal looks at the current state of the luxury home market. Los Angeles’ real estate scene has raised the stakes. The bar used to be the $50 million dollar real estate translation, but now, prices are going to the $100 million dollar level slowly but surely. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

The 12 best restaurants in Northeast L.A.

Eating out is in again and Northeast Los Angeles is a dining hot spot, according to L.A.’s restaurant reviewers. Here’s a rundown:. Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park and Dunsmoor, also in Glassell Park, have made the lists of best new restaurants in L.A. by Eater L.A., the Infatuation and Timeout.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy