Warrick County, IN

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing.

Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The winning Powerball numbers for November 9 are 7-14-24-30-56 with the Powerball of 7. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here .

Marshall County man wins $2 million

The Hoosier Lottery says ticket holders should make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

