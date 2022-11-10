Cleaning up ‘No Man’s Land’: Here’s how NYC plans to clear neglected Staten Island areas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
The Rum Runner Is A Surprisingly Fall-Friendly Restaurant At The Jersey ShoreOssiana TepfenhartSea Bright, NJ
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Related
NYC estimates $600M for migrant services: S.I. officials prefer money went to city initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a new report estimated that New York City will spend at least $596 million over the course of a year to provide services to asylum seekers, some Staten Island elected officials said those funds could be used to benefit the people of Staten Island, as well as the rest of the five boroughs.
Less than 2 weeks from Thanksgiving, Mariner’s Harbor Houses residents still without cooking gas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Residents of a building in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses have been without cooking gas for more than two months, and have no idea when it will be restored. National Grid shut off cooking gas service in 168 Brabant St. on Saturday, Sept. 3 as a...
Staten Island roulette: Put it all on red | From the editor
If you are a dyed-in-the-wool Staten Island Democrat, the kind who thinks all good things come to those who wait . . . the ones who are certain there’s a silver lining in every cloud . . . the horde that expects those evil Trump acolytes will get their just deserts, maybe you were surprised on Election Night. Even stunned.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Staten Island, NY
Staten Island in Richmond County, New York City, got the share of the limelight after becoming part of the set of the classic movie "The Godfather." However, there's more to Staten Island than this famous Hollywood classic. Staten Island, the most suburban of New York City's five boroughs, has its...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
Staten Island Home of the Week: 7-car garage, ballroom with bar, indoor jacuzzi, Todt Hill, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 90 Merrick Ave. in Todt Hill, offers extensive amenities and possibilities, including an astounding seven-car garage, four bedrooms with a indoor jacuzzi in the master bedroom suite and five bathrooms to choose from. Priced at...
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service during Saturday evening rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Nov. 12, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Nov. 13, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Firefighters respond to stove fire at Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Firefighters responded Saturday morning to a small stove fire at a Great Kills restaurant. According to a spokesperson for the FDNY, reports of a fire came in around 10:19 a.m. for food left on a stove at 4126 Hylan Blvd. The incident was closed at 10:31 a.m., the spokesperson added.
Staten Island man sent to Rikers Island in $500K condo board feud; ‘A broken man’ says his wife
Something about New York’s legal system doesn’t seem right to Joseph Riccardi, who is jailed because he won’t spend up to $500,000 to meet the demands of his Staten Island condo board. “There are people committing serious crimes who don’t even have to post bail and are free,” Riccardi told the Daily News. “Yet, I’m on Rikers? It’s absolutely ridiculous.” “I’m a 57-year-old grandfather, worked ...
These 17 South Shore intersections received all-way stop signs in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island drivers are pumping the brakes now more than ever, with the city adding all-way stop signs to more than three dozen intersections throughout the borough during the first 10 months of the year, including several on the South Shore. In January, Mayor Eric Adams...
Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon to talk crime, safety at Community Board 2 meeting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon will discuss crime prevention and public safety with Community Board 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held via Zoom, and is open to the public. Community Board 1. There will be a virtual meeting...
Veterans Day 2022 in NYC: Is there garbage collection? What is the mass transit schedule?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, when Americans pays tribute to those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, is Friday. Federal, state and city government offices and courts will be closed. And to express their gratitude to the United States military, restaurants and retailers are offering deals, discounts and...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Governor Kathy Hochul keeps stumping for Election Day votes on the Upper East Side
Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t rest on Election Day; the head of state woke up bright and early Tuesday greeting voters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The governor started her morning on 86th Street and Second Avenue alongside the likes of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, outgoing Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, and other local Democrats.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Could NY, NJ see first snow of the season this week? What the forecast says:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many ditched their sweatshirts and jackets in recent days amid record warmth, but a change in the forecast could bring the first snow of the season in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze watch will be in place from Monday night through Tuesday morning, according to […]
Jailhouse phone calls played of driver after crash that paralyzed Staten Island woman
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Prison wasn’t the only thing weighing on Robert Mustari in the days following his arrest. Phone calls the defendant placed from Rikers Island were heard by a jury Thursday on day six of an attempted murder trial in state Supreme Court, St. George, surrounding a 2020 crash in New Springville in which he was driving. One that left his then love-interest, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
bkmag.com
A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’
Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
When is the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony? What you need to know now that it has arrived in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived in the Big Apple, pulling into its Midtown home after a 200-plus-mile journey from upstate Queensbury. The 82-foot tall Norway Spruce will now be prepped and decorated before its official lighting on Nov. 30. Donated by the Lebowitz...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 2