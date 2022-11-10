ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Troy Record

COLLEGE SOCCER: Big second half propels Golden Knights into Sweet 16

ALBANY, NY – Once again, the Golden Knights left no doubt about it. The Saint Rose women’s soccer team cruised to a 5-0 victory on Sunday against Mercy in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. “The past couple game’s we’ve scored three or more goals...
ALBANY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Football Retains Dutchman Shoes Trophy, 23-13

TROY, N.Y. - Senior Dylan Burnett rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he caught three passes for 54 yards and a score to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a 23-13 victory over Union College in the oldest college football rivalry in New York State.
TROY, NY
High School Football PRO

Schuylerville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chatham High School football team will have a game with Cambridge Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
High School Football PRO

Clifton Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Ravena Senior High School football team will have a game with Lansingburgh Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Structure fire in Troy

A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
TROY, NY

