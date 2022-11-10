Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Bleecker Bob's, the Legendary Record ShopFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lansingburgh falls to Ravena in Section II Class B Super Bowl
CLIFTON PARK, NY – The Lansingburgh football team’s season came to an end on Saturday afternoon in the Section II Class B Super Bowl, as they fell to Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk by a score of 44-6. After a scoreless first quarter, the Indians set the tone for the remainder of the game with a dominant second quarter.
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Waterford uses dominate offense to attain program’s first state title
WATERFORD, NY – The Waterford-Halfmoon girls’ soccer team is the 2022 Class C New York State Champions. The Fordians capped off a season for the ages with a 6-3 victory in the state title game on Sunday morning at Cortland High School, as they defeated Section 3’s Sauquoit Valley by a score of 6-3.
Niskayuna claims first-ever section title, topping Averill Park in Class A championship game
The Niskayuna football team has not looked like a program playing in it's first playoff tournament in 12 years
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lansingburgh continues to embrace underdog role in sectional final
TROY, NY – If you had asked anyone outside of the Lansingburgh Football locker room the Knights’ chances at a sectional title this year most would have said they were probably pretty low. “Everything we do we know we are going in as an underdog,” said Lansingburgh senior...
Girls volleyball Bees upended by Shenendehowa in regional final
MANLIUS – One sight as familiar as rough November weather, yet missing the last couple of years, was seeing girls volleyball teams from Baldwinsville and Shenendehowa battle for Class AA regional supremacy. This long-time inter-sectional rivalry renewed itself Saturday at Fayetteville-Manlius. With a state final four berth at stake,...
Troy Record
COLLEGE SOCCER: Big second half propels Golden Knights into Sweet 16
ALBANY, NY – Once again, the Golden Knights left no doubt about it. The Saint Rose women’s soccer team cruised to a 5-0 victory on Sunday against Mercy in the second round of the NCAA Division II Tournament. “The past couple game’s we’ve scored three or more goals...
rpiathletics.com
Football Retains Dutchman Shoes Trophy, 23-13
TROY, N.Y. - Senior Dylan Burnett rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, and he caught three passes for 54 yards and a score to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team to a 23-13 victory over Union College in the oldest college football rivalry in New York State.
CBA repeats as Class AA champs, knocking off Shen
The Christian Brothers Academy football team has been on a mission this season - a mission to repeat as Section II, Class AA champions after defeating Shenendehowa in last year's Super Bowl.
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: CBA wins back-to-back Section II, Class AA title with 21-0 win over Shen
TROY, NY — Friday night’s Section II, Class AA Super Bowl matchup between CBA and Shen was not a coming out party for Donald Jones. It was business as usual. “Donnie was Donnie again tonight,” said CBA Head Coach Bob Burns. “When he’s like that, it’s tough.”
Schuylerville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chatham High School football team will have a game with Cambridge Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Troy Record
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Union and RPI’s biggest game of the season will be for the Dutchmen Shoes in 2022
TROY, NY – Since 2016 the Dutchmen Shoes game between Rensselaer Polytechnic Football and Union Football has had playoff implications. This year, the Dutchmen and Engineers only have “The Shoes” to focus on. “It’s a testament to both program’s coaching,” said RPI captain Amaechi Konkwo. “The Liberty...
Clifton Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ravena Senior High School football team will have a game with Lansingburgh Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
Structure fire in Troy
A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
Guilderland not allowing sign at new Herbie’s location, owner says
Herbie’s Burgers is planning to open its third location in Guilderland on November 17. Owner Nicholas Warchol commissioned local artist Frank Smith to paint the sign on the building, but Warchol tells NEWS10 that the Town of Guilderland is not allowing the sign.
Saratoga Coffee Traders opening new location in Schenectady
Saratoga Coffee Traders, a coffee shop located at 447 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is opening a new location in Schenectady. Owner Scott Swedish said the new spot will be on Jay Street across from the Whistling Kettle.
Clifton Park program tops 77k pounds of paint recycled
Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett has announced the results of the Town's Paint and Stain recycling program that kicked off in May.
Motor Oil Coffee opening new location in Schenectady
Motor Oil Coffee is opening its second retail location at 1671 Union Street in Schenectady, next to b.inspired home. This is the former cafe space for Storied Coffee, which closed in July.
Michigan field hockey stunned in OT in 2022 NCAA tournament by Albany, 2-1
Michigan field hockey’s dreams of avenging last season’s second-round NCAA tournament loss were dashed early on Friday. Well, actually, they were dashed late in Friday’s first-round match, as the Albany Great Danes stunned the Wolverines, the No. 4 national seed, with two goals for a 2-1 win in overtime at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor. ...
CBS Sports
Siena vs. Albany live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Siena Saints will be playing at home against the Albany Great Danes at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Siena has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. The Saints beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 75-68 on Monday. Meanwhile, Albany took their contest against the Immaculata...
Comments / 0