Greenville, NC

WITN

Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
NEW BERN, NC
Clayton News Daily

North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000

A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing. "The girl at the pharmacy told me they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Fall Craft Fair kicks off Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The St. Peter’s Creative Fellowship Group is hosting a craft show on Saturday. It will be held at the St. Peter’s Spiritual Life Center on 2700 E. Fourth Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be dozens of local vendors selling handmade...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Downtown Kinston Revitalization establishes Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund

Pride of Kinston/Downtown Kinston Revitalization (DK) has established the Shirley Herring Memorial Park Fund to honor Shirley Herring and her dedication and service to Kinston and Lenoir County. The memorial park will be located at North and Mitchell Streets and will serve as an enduring legacy of her life’s work in Kinston and beyond. Plans for the park include a beautiful landscaping with a scenic mural of flowers as a backdrop as well as a pergola with a seating area for people to visit and relax in a lovely, tranquil setting to enjoy the beauty of the garden.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Veterans Day celebrated in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 11th ring of the bell of peace signifies the end of World War I and the peace it brought more than 100 years ago. Now, on the 11th day of November, at 11 am Veterans Day is celebrated all over the country. For Winterville, celebrating...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
TRENTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Service dog training programs connects with veterans in need

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After spending time as service animal trainers in New York, Bill and Jackie O’Brien packed up the business to open a branch here in Eastern Carolina. Their nonprofit, Paws of War, connects veterans and first responders suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain...
WITN

Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Phillip's First Alert 1113

Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. Police are investigating the rape of a teen that happened inside a home. A woman is found dead and several injured after a shooting at bonfire in Halifax County. Updated: 8 hours ago. A woman is found...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
visitnewbern.com

African American Heritage Tours and History

Before the Civil War and the Emancipation Proclamation, New Bern’s African American families led educational, business, and religious communities. This region has a rich history of never-enslaved people who were joined by others fleeing or freed from slavery. Together they educated their children, cultivated their lands, and built their communities into the time of reconstruction.
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Person killed, 4 shot at bonfire party in Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. — One person was killed Sunday and at least four people were shot at a bonfire party. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a party on Green Acres Road. Deputies said more people may have been injured but weren't taken to...
ENFIELD, NC

