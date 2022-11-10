Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
‘Stranger Things’ Creel House Is for Sale at $1.5 Million: See Inside! (PHOTOS)
Navigating the current housing market can be a nightmare, but one realty opportunity may just be a dream come true for fans of Netflix's Stranger Things. The real-life location for the spooky "Creel House" featured in Season 4 of Stranger Things recently hit the market. The house located on East Second Avenue in Rome, Ga., is currently for sale at $1.5 million.
Dad Defends Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses Against Karens: ‘It’s Your Job to Not Raise a Pervert': WATCH
A man in Florida was shocked after a photo of his daughters' homecoming dance dresses went viral for all the wrong reasons. Matt Austin, a news anchor in Orlando, posted a photo of him with his teenage daughters on Facebook just before the girls left for the event. "My daughters...
Thrillist
Derek Jeter's Upstate New York Castle Is for Sale, Take a Look Inside
Lately, Zillow looks like a Disney-inspired oasis. From a cozy wooden house reminiscent of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to an actual castle, the real estate website is ready to make any Disney fan's dream come true. The castle in question is located in Greenwood Lake in Upstate New...
Teen Finds Expensive Jewelry Then Tracks Down Owner
Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Reddit Suspects Affair After Woman Finds Babysitter With ‘Wet Hair’ From Shower, Husband Home Early From Work
Reddit is suspicious after a woman revealed she found her husband home early from work along with their babysitter freshly showered with wet hair. In her post, the anonymous woman explained she had "hired a babysitter for my 5- and 3-year-old kids two weeks ago," as her "husband works shifts while I work long hours at a marketing company."
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's David Toborowsky completely shaves his head and becomes a monk
In the trailer for the second season of David & Annie: After The 90 Days, David Toborowsky and his wife Annie Suwan return to Thailand. As part of his journey, fans are shown David shaving his hair and becoming a monk. The 90 Day Fiancé favorite couple will be coming...
Princess Anne: A rare glimpse inside the royal’s ‘surprisingly normal’ home
Behind-the-scenes moment Princess Anne teaches the Queen how to use video-calling software. Princess Anne is back in the headlines thanks toThe Crown, with the hit Netflix show’s fifth season landing on the streaming service this week. The popular royal has previously been portrayed in the show by Lyla Barrett-Rye...
Disneyland Guests Accused of Leaving Child Unattended in Stroller: WATCH
In a viral TikTok video, a young child appears to have been left alone in their stroller at Disneyland. Disneyland guest and TikTok user @marshmelow_cakez noticed the allegedly unsupervised boy outside of a women's restroom in the theme park and began recording a video. In the footage, the boy can...
Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
Elon Musk Wears Satanic Suit of Armor at Red Carpet Event
Elon Musk celebrated Halloween by dressing in a Satanic suit of armor complete with a Baphomet skull and inverted cross. The Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter donned the costume while walking the red carpet at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party, where she infamously dressed up in a Lovecraftian worm suit.
Reddit Backs Woman Whose Dinner Was Ruined by Crying Baby: ‘Family Should’ve Gone Home’
Should parents not bring their babies to fancy restaurants?. On Reddit, a woman kick-started a conversation about dining-out etiquette after venting that her first time dining out with her husband since welcoming their second child was completely ruined by another couple's crying baby. The mother-of-two explained she was looking forward...
Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding
Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
5 Reasons Why You Might Regret Installing An In-Ground Pool
Every homeowner's needs will be different, but there are some features that an in-ground pool brings to bear that are simply inferior to other alternatives.
Mortician Bride Gets Married in Funeral Home, Arrives in Hearse
A couple in California took Halloween to the extreme by dedicating their entire wedding to the spooky holiday, including getting married at a funeral home. Arriving at the funeral home in a hearse, Norma Nino, who works as a mortician, married husband Axel Nino surrounded by pumpkins and coffins. Norma,...
Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing
A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham’s Family Album With 4 Children: See Photos
The Wahlberg bunch! Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Wahlberg (née Durham) love doting on their four children. The Uncharted star and the handbag designer — who wed in 2009 — share Ella, born in 2003, Michael, born in 2006, Brendan, born in 2008, and Grace, born in 2010.
realitytitbit.com
Farrah Brittany's engagement ring is just as sparkly as her huge millionaire fortune
Buying Beverly Hills captured the moment Alex Manos got down on one knee and asked Farrah Brittany one important question: “Will you marry me?” Of course, she said yes, and is now wearing a giant rock on her finger. As if Farrah and Alex weren’t loved as a...
Disney Theme Parks Adding Inclusive Dolls in Wheelchairs to It’s a Small World Ride
Disney is continuing its mission to be more inclusive by adding dolls in wheelchairs to the company's iconic It's a Small World ride at Disneyland. Los Angeles-based CNN correspondent Natasha Chen announced the ride update in a tweet Friday (Nov. 11). "Disneyland unveiled two brand new dolls *in wheelchairs* this...
