MyWabashValley.com
Over 300 people fed in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual West Terre Haute tradition returned to the local community center on Sunday night. Over 300 people were fed at the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Attendees were treated to several festive dishes, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more. This is the fifth...
MyWabashValley.com
New mural honors the lives of fallen local veterans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 1133 fallen veterans from the Wabash Valley were honored on Friday evening with a special mural dedication. This project aims to serve as a reminder to appreciate their ultimate sacrifice. The painting is on the front of the Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute;...
MyWabashValley.com
Project aiming to help homeless veterans breaks ground
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A project aiming to help homeless veterans officially broke ground Friday afternoon. Veteran’s Village will feature six tiny homes that resemble studio apartments, and they are located on N 23rd Street. Below is a link to more details on the project. A recently...
MyWabashValley.com
Local shop hopes to serve 300 free Thanksgiving meals
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In 2021, a local pie shop provided over 100 free Thanksgiving meals. Studio 12 and Pot of Beans is asking for the community’s help to provide even more meals this year. There are multiple ways you can help by dropping off your normal Thanksgiving food items at the shop or monetary donations.
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute holds Veterans Day parade
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This morning people lined Wabash Avenue to show their support as the Veterans Day parade made its way through downtown Terre Haute. About 60 organizations took part in the parade. Courtney Walker, manager of the Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League was one of the organizers of the event. She says it was a lot of fun putting on the parade and hopes to do it every year. She also says the turnout was phenomenal and is grateful for everyone who came out to show their support for veterans.
MyWabashValley.com
Snow possible
Clouds moving out of the area. High of 55 and low of 45 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a NW wind. Temps are colder today. Wind chills are a litte lower. Water vapor satellite has lots of moisture east of here. Satellite has clouds still in the area. All clear on radar. Wind chill will drop by Saturday morning. And stay low for the weekend. Could see some snowflakes over the weekend., Next system we are watching is for next Tuesday. We stay cold for a while. Tonight, snow showers late and 30. Tomorrow, colder at 41. Cold on Sunday, snow possible on Tuesday and we stay cold all of next week.
