Clouds moving out of the area. High of 55 and low of 45 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a NW wind. Temps are colder today. Wind chills are a litte lower. Water vapor satellite has lots of moisture east of here. Satellite has clouds still in the area. All clear on radar. Wind chill will drop by Saturday morning. And stay low for the weekend. Could see some snowflakes over the weekend., Next system we are watching is for next Tuesday. We stay cold for a while. Tonight, snow showers late and 30. Tomorrow, colder at 41. Cold on Sunday, snow possible on Tuesday and we stay cold all of next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO