Read full article on original website
Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Two doctors plan urgent care clinic at Horn Rapids
An urgent care clinic and other medical services are planned for Richland’s Horn Rapids residential neighborhood. A pair of physicians employed by Kadlec Regional Medical Center will privately develop the 1.5-acre property on the north side of Clubhouse Lane into a medical complex under terms of a deal pending with the city of Richland.
One Dead, Father & Son Missing in Canoe Tragedy in Grant County
Recovery efforts continue after a deadly canoeing accident in Grant County. One child is dead, another is hospitalized and their father and brother are missing. The canoe accident happened Friday night at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge near Warden. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office:. The father, age 32,...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland
A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction
Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day. One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day. Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse
The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
Tri-City Herald
Controversial Richland school board member announces bid for Washington governor in 2024
A controversial school board member from the Tri Cities announced his bid for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race Friday amid a Veterans Day crowd of supporters at the Legislative Building in Olympia. Misipati “Semi” Bird told the crowd of about 60 that he will run as a Republican.
Tri-Cities candidate trailing on election night is now leading by 3 votes
“I think it’s going to be a pretty close race.”
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Did Trader Joe’s New Kennewick Location Get Reveal in Designs?
One of the Tri-Cities wishlist retailers that we've wanted in the Columbia Basin is Trader Joe's. We've done poll after poll and consumers always put Trader Joe's at the top of their list. In an article from the Tri-City Herald, plans for the old Toys R Us building at the...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland pauses yard waste collection
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
Son Accused of Running Over Mother With Car Near Moses Lake
The investigation continues, but Grant County Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved. A man is accused of running over his mother with a car early Thursday. The GCSO says a 29-year-old man is in the Grant County jail after allegedly striking his mother with a vehicle in the early morning hours near Moses Lake.
Kennewick Welcomes Frida’s Mexican Grill to the Food Truck Plaza at Columbia Gardens
Another food truck has been added to Tri-Cities' Food Truck Plaza. Frida's Mexican Grill is open for business at 325 East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. According to their Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Tri Cities Families To Get Help From Huge Winter Food Drive
For the 5th year, Summit Funding and Newsradio 610 KONA will team up to help get food donations for local families. This year, Phipps Team EXP Realty will join in along with multiple radio stations from Townsquare Media. Tire Factory brings one of their big trucks for us to load all the donations.
Violent Head-On Crash Kills Driver Near Quincy Wed Night
Grant County investigators are still trying to learn why a driver swerved across the centerline of a road near Quincy, WA Wed night. Late-night crash kills the driver. Around 8:40 PM 33-year-old Justin Evans of Spokane was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Rd. 5 NW. Coming the opposite way was a 2013 International ProStar Commercial Vehicle pulling a trailer, driven by 45-year-old Benjamin Krahn of Spokane Valley.
Trying to Vote? Some Tri-Cities Ballot Boxes Have Moved
If you are trying to drop your voting ballot in the same place you always have, surprise but some have changed locations or have been removed. If they have moved, where can you drop off your ballot today?. Ballot Boxes in Kennewick Have Moved. If you look at one of...
You Won’t Believe What This Kennewick Thief Did to a Stolen Vehicle
I wasn't sure what to make of this when I first saw it. And the comments on the Kennewick Police Facebook are comical. I can only imagine what the original owner of the stolen truck must be thinking, "Who would do this to my vehicle?" I wonder how many vehicles...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Facing eviction, Veterans Thrift in Kennewick offers discounts to clear out store
Veterans Warehouse Thrift is selling its entire inventory at 50% off on Friday, Nov. 11 and 75% on Saturday, Nov. 12 as it moves to clear its 40,000-square-foot store in anticipation of a 72-hour eviction notice. The Wenatchee-based nonprofit opened in the former Sports Authority, 908 N. Colorado St., next...
Drone and K-9 Flush Car Theft Suspects Out of Cornfield near Pasco
Years ago, before the widespread use of K-9's and now drones, these four suspects might have been able to elude Deputies. But not now. Four auto theft suspects flushed out of cornfield near Pasco. Late Monday evening, a Franklin County Deputy attempted to pull over a speeding car that was...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0