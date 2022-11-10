ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Two doctors plan urgent care clinic at Horn Rapids

An urgent care clinic and other medical services are planned for Richland’s Horn Rapids residential neighborhood. A pair of physicians employed by Kadlec Regional Medical Center will privately develop the 1.5-acre property on the north side of Clubhouse Lane into a medical complex under terms of a deal pending with the city of Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland

A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
RICHLAND, WA
Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction

Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day. One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day. Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the...
KENNEWICK, WA
Growler Guys shuts doors at Richland taphouse

The Tri-Cities lost one of its growler-fill taphouses in October when the Growler Guys shut down. The Richland shop at 110 Gage Blvd., Suite 204, couldn’t recover from the pandemic shutdown, said franchise owner Robin Walker. In mid-October, Walker posted on the store’s Facebook site that she and her...
RICHLAND, WA
Richland pauses yard waste collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
RICHLAND, WA
Son Accused of Running Over Mother With Car Near Moses Lake

The investigation continues, but Grant County Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved. A man is accused of running over his mother with a car early Thursday. The GCSO says a 29-year-old man is in the Grant County jail after allegedly striking his mother with a vehicle in the early morning hours near Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Tri Cities Families To Get Help From Huge Winter Food Drive

For the 5th year, Summit Funding and Newsradio 610 KONA will team up to help get food donations for local families. This year, Phipps Team EXP Realty will join in along with multiple radio stations from Townsquare Media. Tire Factory brings one of their big trucks for us to load all the donations.
RICHLAND, WA
Violent Head-On Crash Kills Driver Near Quincy Wed Night

Grant County investigators are still trying to learn why a driver swerved across the centerline of a road near Quincy, WA Wed night. Late-night crash kills the driver. Around 8:40 PM 33-year-old Justin Evans of Spokane was driving a Toyota 4Runner eastbound on Rd. 5 NW. Coming the opposite way was a 2013 International ProStar Commercial Vehicle pulling a trailer, driven by 45-year-old Benjamin Krahn of Spokane Valley.
QUINCY, WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

