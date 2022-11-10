Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
ROTC cadets stand silently for 24 hour vigil to honor veterans
ROTC, is the Air Force’s Reserve Officer Training Corps, and Detachment 420 is at the University of Minnesota Duluth. The ROTC program provides men and women opportunities to learn about the United States Air Force while pursuing an undergraduate. “Aim high, fly, fight, win” that is the official motto...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Nov. 11, 2022
The weekend is here, so let’s take a look at what’s happening Around Town. The halls of the DECC will be decked this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, the Junior League of Duluth invites people back to the Festival of Trees. You can go support more than 100 small businesses and nonprofits. Plus, Santa is supposed to make an early trip down from the North Pole. It goes from 9-5 Saturday and costs $6 or from 10-5 Sunday and costs $4.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Jasmine
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Packed house at the Veterans Day program at the American Legion Post 71 in West Duluth
Plenty of patriotic music helped people celebrate Veterans Day on Friday at the American Legion Post 71 in West Duluth. The keynote speaker was retired Brigadier General Ron Hein, who shared some facts and even did a quiz with the room to help raise awareness about veterans and service to country.
WDIO-TV
It’s a family affair for three Duluth airmen at the 148th Fighter Wing
Serving their community is just what the Kleive family does. Three of them were on the recent deployment of 148th Fighter Wing personnel to Saudi Arabia: Kalei, Devin, and their father, Scott. Ahead of Veterans Day, Kalei shared about what it was like to be with them on the same...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Salvation Army continues to serve the community with your support
The Duluth Salvation Army serves so many with food, shelter, and care. One of those people is Chevella Korkalo. She was working six days a week as a housekeeper to pay the rent for her family. But then carbon monoxide forced them out of their apartment. She started searching for...
WDIO-TV
Fire damages building in Hibbing
A fire broke out in a supply building in Hibbing. Around 9p.m. Friday evening, crews responded to a report of a fire on the 1800th block of 3rd avenue east in Hibbing. The blaze took over the Yoder Building Supply store. Over half a dozen Iron Range fire departments responded to the call and arrived on a scene of heavy smoke and flames. There were no injuries reported as of 10:30p.m. Friday night.
WDIO-TV
Native-owned business welcomes buffalo back to tribal lands
Native Wise, a native-owned and operated business in Sawyer, MN, now has twelve buffalo on their 380-acre farm. “It’s amazing. Every morning, I wake up, and I come out here, and I just pinch myself,” said co-owner David Wise. “I’ve just had a passion for bison my whole life. I’ve always just thought they were amazing animals.”
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey wins in overtime to get split
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was looking to split their series against Omaha after falling 3-2 on Friday. Ben Steeves was on fire in the game, scoring the go ahead and 2-1 lead taking tally. Omaha tied the game at 2-2 late in the third...
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball shuts out Sioux Falls in NSIC quarterfinals
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team began round one of the 2022 NSIC volleyball championship on Friday taking on Sioux Falls. UMD came into the game at No. 3 and beat the No. 6 seeded Cougars once already this year. Samantha Paulsen lead UMD to a clean sweep...
WDIO-TV
Intersection at Highway 210 and 73 in Cromwell reopens
Construction at the intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 73 in Carlton County is complete for the 2022 construction season. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, work will resume next spring. MnDOT says the detour signs would be removed sometime on Friday and traffic could proceed as normal through...
WDIO-TV
Prep Girl’s Hockey: Duluth wins season opener, Mirage fall in state rematch
On the prep ice Saturday the Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team had their home and season opener against Roseville/Mahtomedi. The game also marked the first under new head coach Ali Randall. Duluth trailed in the game 2-0, but battled back forcing overtime. Where Lydia Saxin scored the game...
WDIO-TV
UMD football finishes regular season with a ‘W’
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was on the road for their regular season finale, taking on Northern State. The Bulldogs led the game in all categories, tallying a total of 182 rushing yards. While also collecting a total of 19 first downs in the game. Mac Strand...
WDIO-TV
UWS women’s soccer ready for program’s 2nd NCAA tournament appearance
Notching two straight 6-0 shutout wins in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) tournament last weekend the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) women’s soccer team earned back-to-back NCAA tournament berths. This week the Yellowjackets practiced in snow and rain in preparation to make just their program’s second-ever national tournament appearance....
WDIO-TV
Proctor/Hermantown girl’s hockey wins season opener, Duluth Marshall falls
The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage girl’s hockey team opened the season against Roseville/Mahtomedi. Jane Eckstrom scored the first Mirage goal of the season, assisted by Mya Gunderson. As Proctor/Hermantown won 6-0, six different players scoring each of the goals. Suri Langley made a total of 21 saves in her first varsity...
WDIO-TV
State Football: Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl advance to state semifinals
On Friday 11-0 Deer River football entered their fourth straight state stage, looking for their first semi-final berth in that span, as they were taking on Mahnomen/Waubun. Deer River was down 14-0 in the second quarter before a blocked punt from Curtis Thompson got the Warriors on the board. Deer...
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s, women’s soccer seasons end in NCAA tournament
The University of Wisconsin Superior women and men soccer teams both kicked of the 2022 NCAA first round on Saturday. The women’s team was taking on Loras, where they would start the game down 2-0. Mya Holmquist cut the lead in half with a goal in the eighth minute.
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s basketball tops Southern Arkansas in season opener Friday
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s basketball team tipped off on the American Family Insurance Classic against Southern Arkansas on Friday. UMD put up 48 points in the first half, 45 in the second as they won the game by the final of 93-74. Austin Andrews carried the...
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Lake Effect Snow along the south shore
The large low responsible for our recent round of weather has pushed farther northeast. This has created northerly winds. Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
WDIO-TV
Esko football falls in state quarterfinal
The Esko football team competed in the Class AAA state quarterfinal on Saturday against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (DGF). Makoi Perich scored two touchdowns in the game, including a game tying tally with two seconds left in the third quarter. Esko lead 17-14 in the fourth before the Rebels Waale recorded an 85-yard...
Comments / 0