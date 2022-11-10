Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Local 5’s Salute to Veterans Special
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans Day is an important time to recognize the sacrifices and courage that those serving display. Check out the entire Salute to Veterans Special, put on by Local 5 News.
wearegreenbay.com
Repairs begin on Monday for major Oshkosh bridge, set to reopen at later date
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that repairs will begin on Monday for a bridge in Oshkosh after months of delays and extensions. WisDot states that repairs to begin installing a new gearbox and other components will start on Monday, November 14 for...
wearegreenbay.com
Veteran from Green Bay gifted walk-in shower after facing so much adversity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Veterans Day approaching, many organizations are showing their appreciation to those who served, and Tundraland Home Improvements is no different. The LEAF Home company based in Wisconsin changed the lives of two deserving veterans by giving them the gift of a walk-in shower...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Valley pays tribute to Veterans
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley residents honored veterans during a ceremony today. They say it is important to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who serve. Local Veterans say the purpose of Veteran’s Day is to celebrate and honor those who have fought for the freedom of Americans.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 back open after authorities clear crash in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 57 at Canterbury Lane in Door County. According to WisDOT, the crash is already taken care of, and all lanes are back open at this time. There still is...
Fox11online.com
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ’Tis the season for ‘Nutcracker’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all. We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin. Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind. Most of the...
seehafernews.com
Police Release Identity of Victim who Drove Into Manitowoc River Last Friday Night
Manitowoc Police have identified the name of the individual who drove off the 10th Street bridge into the Manitowoc River last Friday night as 32-year-old Eric E. Finnila of Green Bay. Authorities say that Finnila’s car was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Maritime Drive and North...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating home intruder report
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a report of a home intruder in Oshkosh early Friday. At about 6:36 a.m., a woman reported to police that a man had entered her home in the 1500 block of Covington Drive. She said she didn’t know him. “She stated...
WBAY Green Bay
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
wearegreenbay.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ at Oshkosh residence after woman finds stranger in her home
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are currently investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ that happened early Friday morning when an unknown man entered a woman’s home. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Covington Drive around 5:30 a.m. on November...
wearegreenbay.com
Eagle Point Senior Living shows gratitude for residents
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in senior living but this thanksgiving month, they are showing gratitude for their residents. Local 5 Live stopped by Eagle Point Senior Living with how this can have a long-lasting positive effect within the community and outside as well. Eagle Point Senior...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler
Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Green Bay man charged in shooting death of 5-year-old girl
A Green Bay man has now been formally charged in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl. He's accused of handing the gun to another child before the shooting happened.
