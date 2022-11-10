ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s Salute to Veterans Special

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans Day is an important time to recognize the sacrifices and courage that those serving display. Check out the entire Salute to Veterans Special, put on by Local 5 News.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Veteran from Green Bay gifted walk-in shower after facing so much adversity

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Veterans Day approaching, many organizations are showing their appreciation to those who served, and Tundraland Home Improvements is no different. The LEAF Home company based in Wisconsin changed the lives of two deserving veterans by giving them the gift of a walk-in shower...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fox Valley pays tribute to Veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley residents honored veterans during a ceremony today. They say it is important to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who serve. Local Veterans say the purpose of Veteran’s Day is to celebrate and honor those who have fought for the freedom of Americans.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ’Tis the season for ‘Nutcracker’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all. We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin. Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind. Most of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating home intruder report

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking into a report of a home intruder in Oshkosh early Friday. At about 6:36 a.m., a woman reported to police that a man had entered her home in the 1500 block of Covington Drive. She said she didn’t know him. “She stated...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eagle Point Senior Living shows gratitude for residents

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in senior living but this thanksgiving month, they are showing gratitude for their residents. Local 5 Live stopped by Eagle Point Senior Living with how this can have a long-lasting positive effect within the community and outside as well. Eagle Point Senior...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Appleton family seeks living kidney donor for toddler

Schneider hopes more military veterans join the trucking industry. The WBAY family is proud of the military veterans we work with every day. A family in Wisconsin says they are hoping to find a kidney donor for their 2-year-old son. RSV and other respiratory illnesses on the rise. Updated: 4...
APPLETON, WI
NBC26

Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI

