Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Joel Embiid speaks out on Doc Rivers’ ‘wrong decision’ after Sixers loss to Hawks
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers endured a tough loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, their third defeat in the last four games. Adding to the frustrations for Sixers fans was the fact that Embiid was taken out of the game in the third quarter with four fouls, which immediately led to a Hawks run in the period.
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
Blazers’ Damian Lillard smacks down fan complaining about fantasy team
The Portland Trail Blazers just racked up yet another win on Thursday despite not having Damian Lillard in the lineup. The point guard was just as ecstatic about it while on the sidelines, but not everyone was happy. One fan (fittingly hidden by his Twitter name, LeBronchitis) called him out...
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s blunt response to idea of benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.
‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers
Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers’ season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden’s playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden’s injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […] The post ‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Danny Ainge breaks silence on Jazz’ red-hot start busting tank
A month ago, if you told Utah Jazz fans that they would lead the West after 13 games, they would’ve laughed you out of the room. After all, Danny Ainge just traded both of their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The tank for Victor Wembenyama was supposed to banner Utah’s season.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks
Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […] The post Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors
Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115
5 craziest stats from Joel Embiid’s unbelievable career-high game vs. Jazz
Very few people have ever dominated a professional basketball game the way Joel Embiid just did for the Philadelphia 76ers. In the Sixers’ 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, Embiid put together one of the greatest performances we will ever see. Highlighted by a career-high 59 points, he was as unstoppable as a basketball player can be.
Analysis: Jazz made bad decisions and ended up on wrong side of Joel Embiid’s career night
Joel Embiid scored 59 points as part of a stat sheet-filling career night and Utah dealt with poor decision-making and free-throw struggles in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Stephen Curry, Warriors hit franchise rock bottom not seen in 33 years
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made history on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, it isn’t exactly the kind of record they would be proud of. The Warriors lost to the Kings, 122-115, to drop to 5-8 on the season. It is their sixth defeat in their last eight games, and making matters even worse, they are now 0-7 on the road this campaign. According to NBA on ESPN, it is the first time in 33 years since the Dubs started the year without a road win in seven tries.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Joel Embiid’s hilarious fib to Lauri Markkanen just to avoid OT
Joel Embiid did everything in his power to carry the Philadelphia 76ers to a win Sunday against the Utah Jazz — and that includes lying to the opponent. Via Tim Bontemps of ESPN: “Joel Embiid said he told Lauri Markkanen he had to put his son Arthur to sleep when he shot those free throws […] The post Joel Embiid’s hilarious fib to Lauri Markkanen just to avoid OT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angry fans boo Knicks off MSG court after giving up a whopping 145 points vs. Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are far more competent this season than years of an ongoing rebuild suggest. Still, it’s hard to blame Madison Square Garden for its collective reaction to the New York Knicks’ porous defense against the underrated Thunder regardless. New York fell to Oklahoma City 145-135...
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
