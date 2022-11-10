ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers

Tyrese Maxey began the Philadelphia 76ers’ season with unreal scoring efficiency and some huge scoring outings. But in recent games, without the benefit of James Harden’s playmaking, Maxey has not looked like his usual self and has failed to uplift the Sixers offense. In the three games since Harden’s injury, Maxey is shooting just 19-64 […] The post ‘Struggling’ Tyrese Maxey hit with brutally honest criticism from Sixers coach Doc Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks

Donovan Mitchell admitted he really thought he was going to the New York Knicks during the offseason before the Cleveland Cavaliers swooped in and made the blockbuster deal for him. Speaking with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Mitchell shared that he heard the Knicks were going to send RJ Barrett and multiple picks to the […] The post Donovan Mitchell drops truth bomb on Jazz’s botched RJ Barrett trade with Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stephen Curry, Warriors hit franchise rock bottom not seen in 33 years

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors made history on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings. However, it isn’t exactly the kind of record they would be proud of. The Warriors lost to the Kings, 122-115, to drop to 5-8 on the season. It is their sixth defeat in their last eight games, and making matters even worse, they are now 0-7 on the road this campaign. According to NBA on ESPN, it is the first time in 33 years since the Dubs started the year without a road win in seven tries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Joel Embiid’s hilarious fib to Lauri Markkanen just to avoid OT

Joel Embiid did everything in his power to carry the Philadelphia 76ers to a win Sunday against the Utah Jazz — and that includes lying to the opponent. Via Tim Bontemps of ESPN: “Joel Embiid said he told Lauri Markkanen he had to put his son Arthur to sleep when he shot those free throws […] The post Joel Embiid’s hilarious fib to Lauri Markkanen just to avoid OT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Los Angeles, CA
