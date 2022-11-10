Read full article on original website
October Inflation Drop Won’t Quell Consumer Affordability Fears
For the fourth consecutive month, inflation slowed in October and while the market reaction happened instantly, data and history suggest the consumers' response will be much slower and far less impulsive. Officially, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported overall inflation fell to 7.7% in October versus a year ago,...
Slowdown in eCommerce Contributes to Amazon Losing $1T in Market Value
In an environment of falling values of stocks in the tech and growth sectors and economy-wide fears of a recession, Amazon has reportedly become the first public company whose market cap has dropped by $1 trillion. Between its record close at a market value of $1.88 trillion in July 2021...
TikTok Launches eCommerce Feature in US
TikTok has reportedly entered the U.S. eCommerce market, competing with the likes of Amazon as well as other social media brands looking to become shopping destinations. As Semafor reported Friday (Nov. 11), TikTok users can now purchase items via the app with a feature known as TikTok Shop. Previously available in the U.K. and parts of Southeast Asia, the feature is now being tested in the U.S.
YouTube, Twitter, Amazon Double-Down on Social Commerce Amid Growth Scarcity
It seems that 2022 is shaping up as the year social selling got its act together, or at least came to the front of the store. This, as a flurry of recent developments in digital commerce and seamless payments have not only shown the mass appeal and opportunity that lies in selling through short-form-videos but also offers the one thing that retailers are struggling to find right now -- growth.
Report: FTX Used Customer Funds to Prop up Alameda Research
In a bid to prop up his trading firm Alameda Research, Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly loaned the firm billions of dollars from his FTX platform, including more than $8 billion in customer funds, a move that apparently set in motion FTX’s collapse. That’s according to a report Thursday (Nov. 10)...
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
Stocks will plunge, inflation will persist, and the US economy will feel more pain, Carl Icahn says. Here are his 14 best quotes from a new interview.
Icahn said the Fed should keep hiking rates, he might have put $1 billion behind Elon Musk's Twitter bid if asked, and FTX's meltdown is no surprise.
Amazon EU’s Expansion Faces Stiff Competition From Regional eCommerce Retailers
With the launch of Amazon.com.be last month, Amazon’s European business now covers a bloc of Northern European countries consisting of France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. Yet the popularity of the U.S. eCommerce giant is not evenly distributed across the bloc, and in Belgium and the Netherlands it is...
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
Egyptian Digital Lender Blnk Raises $32M
Blnk, an Egyptian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup, has raised $23.7 million in equity and debt funding and a further $8.3 million via securitized bond issuance. The capital will be used to increase Blnk’s lending capacity and to support the development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending technology, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release.
Faster Pay, Faster Food, Faster Checkout; A Quick Read on the Week’s Research Trends
The need for speed. It’s everywhere these days. From 5G cell phones to high-speed internet, from nano-second stock trading to instant Venmo payments to friends and more. The “want-it-now” culture is in the driver's seat and has no intention of hitting the brakes anytime soon, be that in our personal or professional lives.
Target Store Remodeling Plan Adds Space, Pickup Features, Food
With its customers increasingly shopping online and demanding same-day services, Target has decided it’s time to grow. The retailer’s remodeling plans will focus on larger format stores that will include new design elements. At almost 150,000 square feet, these stores are 20,000 square feet larger than the company average, according to a Thursday (Nov. 10) news release.
Reza Partners with Perfect Corp. to Enable Virtual Try On of Jewelry
French jewelry brand Reza has deployed Perfect Corp.’s artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) solution so that visitors to its new eCommerce website can virtually “try on” its rings, earrings and bracelets. With Perfect Corp.’s AgileHand technology, visitors to Reza’s site can see real-time digital renderings...
Amazon Tightens Belt as World Waits on Inflation Response and Walmart Q3
It has been a great couple of days for Amazon investors as cooling inflation data triggered a bounce in its sagging stock that hadn’t been seen in months. Notably, Walmart did not participate in that short-term rally, but its value prop and long-term prospects continue to resonate with consumers and investors alike.
Gap to Use Amazon for Sales and Delivery
Aiming to establish a new way to reach potential customers, Gap has created a store on Amazon. Launched with Amazon Fashion in the United States and Canada, the store includes Gap-branded apparel for adults, teens, kids and babies, as well as babyGap-branded nursery furniture and baby gear, Gap said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Curbing Complaints With Consolidated Bill Pay
Every month, the typical United States bill-payer must track and pay a staggering number of bills, dealing with numerous accounts and billers, each with varying due dates and payment process requirements. This scattershot approach to bill payments has been the status quo for many years, and tired consumers want a reboot. A recent PYMNTS survey finds that 57% of U.S. bill-payers are open to switching to a centralized, consolidated digital portal, or a “one-stop shop,” for managing and paying all their bills.
50% of Grocers Want Better Digital Tools and Customer Experience
Half of all grocers are looking to step up their digital presence, their customer experience (CX) or both. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom, found that 34% of grocers are satisfied with their customer experience but not their digital tools. Another 5% are satisfied with their digital tools but not their customer experience, and an additional 11% are dissatisfied with both.
Fiverr’s 41% Leap Leads CE 100 Rally as Gig Economy Proves Resilient
Last week was a stellar one for tech stocks — if you weren’t in cryptos — and especially for names driving the digital transformation of everyday life. The CE 100 Stock Index roared ahead 9.7%, outpacing even the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 8.8% rally. And with that rising...
Report: Twitter Paused Blue Subscriptions to Halt Fraudulent Accounts
After days of users taking advantage of the blue check of Twitter’s redesigned Blue subscription plan to impersonate people and companies, the social media platform has reportedly paused the service. Twitter Blue — which was a paid service meant to verify the identity of users of accounts — has...
