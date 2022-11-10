Read full article on original website
Ole Miss football: Evaluating the state of 3 trends after Rebels' loss to Alabama
Ole Miss didn’t get the outcome it was after, as an angry Alabama team ultimately came out on top, 30-24, in Oxford on Saturday. It marked the seventh consecutive victory for the Crimson Tide over the Rebels. As the final score would imply, there were some bright moments for...
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
The evening Alabama defense stood tall, saved innocent goalposts
The Ole Miss goalpost quivered. With the clock ticking down and the home team marching, the parallel nightmares of Alabama’s defense and the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium uprights intersected. Again?. This Crimson Tide defense just needed a stop at Tennessee on Oct. 15. Three weeks later, the same thing at LSU....
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
Matt Corral narrates intense Ole Miss hype video for rivalry showdown with Alabama
No. 11 Ole Miss will host No. 9 Alabama today in a rivalry showdown that will be fascinating to witness. Ole Miss still has hopes for the SEC West title, while Alabama hopes to avoid a third loss this season. Leading up to the major matchup, Ole Miss dropped an...
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
LOOK: National Champion Ole Miss Baseball Participates in Walk of Champions Prior to Football Game vs. Alabama
The Rebels baseball team participated in a school football tradition prior to Ole Miss hosting Alabama.
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
Nick Saban’s look of pure disgust at Alabama is every fan right now (Video)
Nick Saban is not able to control his emotions on the Alabama sidelines anymore. With two losses and a huge road game at Ole Miss, things are not going swimmingly for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, aight. While Alabama cannot play for an SEC Championship this season, the...
Mark May, Lou Holtz pick the Alabama at Ole Miss rivalry clash
The most intriguing game on the SEC slate today will take place in Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss takes on visiting No. 9 Alabama. This could be a coming-of-age victory for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. However, Mark May and Lou Holtz are riding with Alabama to avoid picking up a 3rd loss Saturday.
Rewinding Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss in Oxford
Alabama played for pride on a chilly Saturday afternoon in Oxford. The 2:30 p.m. CT start against Ole Miss was an opportunity for the Tide to avoid a third loss in four games, which has not happened for the program since 2007. Here were the live updates as the game...
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
Ole Miss player appears to fake an injury against Alabama as Tide near goal line
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been quite outspoken during his tenure in Oxford about what he has referred to as “fake injuries” by opposing defensive players. He believes it’s a tactic that has been used by opposing teams in an attempt to slow down his fast-paced offense.
Dallas Turner rips Jaxson Dart's helmet off with a violent facemask tackle
Dallas Turner was flagged for a violent facemask of Jaxson Dart midway through the third quarter of an Ole Miss drive with the game tied at 17. Turner, the Alabama pass rusher, appeared to inadvertently see his hand slide into the facemask off of Dart’s shoulder pad and he ripped the helmet around and dragged Dart to the turf. Turner immediately regretted the incident as he put both hands on his helmet as the flags hit the turf on the play.
Lane Kiffin ripped on social media for 4th-quarter decisions in Alabama loss
Lane Kiffin has done an exceptional job at Ole Miss. There’s no denying it. But in the Rebels’ biggest games, Kiffin hasn’t gotten it done at this point. And his efforts have often been plagued by questionable decisions, most notably trying to convert curious 4th-down attempts. That...
Rebel Rotel for the Big Game vs. Alabama
Rece Davis explains why there's no indication Alabama is angry
Rece Davis doesn’t see the emotion or energy that is typical of Nick Saban and his elite Alabama program. The Tide is coming off a bye week to play Ole Miss on Saturday at Oxford and Davis thinks it’s possible the Rebels keep it within a touchdown. “They...
Greg McElroy explains why he's not yet sold on Ole Miss
Greg McElroy still has some doubts about the 8-1 Ole Miss Rebels in the game against Alabama this weekend. “I’m not 100% sold on Ole Miss. I think they’re a little one dimensional,” McElroy said while expressing his concerns about Lane Kiffin’s squad. “I think they’re a great run team and they have excellent players, excellent coaches and an excellent scheme.”
Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
