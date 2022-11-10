ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Related
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

The evening Alabama defense stood tall, saved innocent goalposts

The Ole Miss goalpost quivered. With the clock ticking down and the home team marching, the parallel nightmares of Alabama’s defense and the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium uprights intersected. Again?. This Crimson Tide defense just needed a stop at Tennessee on Oct. 15. Three weeks later, the same thing at LSU....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz pick the Alabama at Ole Miss rivalry clash

The most intriguing game on the SEC slate today will take place in Oxford as No. 11 Ole Miss takes on visiting No. 9 Alabama. This could be a coming-of-age victory for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. However, Mark May and Lou Holtz are riding with Alabama to avoid picking up a 3rd loss Saturday.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 30-24 win over Ole Miss in Oxford

Alabama played for pride on a chilly Saturday afternoon in Oxford. The 2:30 p.m. CT start against Ole Miss was an opportunity for the Tide to avoid a third loss in four games, which has not happened for the program since 2007. Here were the live updates as the game...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dallas Turner rips Jaxson Dart's helmet off with a violent facemask tackle

Dallas Turner was flagged for a violent facemask of Jaxson Dart midway through the third quarter of an Ole Miss drive with the game tied at 17. Turner, the Alabama pass rusher, appeared to inadvertently see his hand slide into the facemask off of Dart’s shoulder pad and he ripped the helmet around and dragged Dart to the turf. Turner immediately regretted the incident as he put both hands on his helmet as the flags hit the turf on the play.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Rebel Rotel for the Big Game vs. Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. — A big game calls for a favorite recipe and also a comforting one. While nearly everyone has a Rotel dip recipe, I do a couple of tweaks to mine such as using white Velveeta and also adding sausage. Hotty Toddy, and let’s BEAT BAMA!. Rebel...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Rece Davis explains why there's no indication Alabama is angry

Rece Davis doesn’t see the emotion or energy that is typical of Nick Saban and his elite Alabama program. The Tide is coming off a bye week to play Ole Miss on Saturday at Oxford and Davis thinks it’s possible the Rebels keep it within a touchdown. “They...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy explains why he's not yet sold on Ole Miss

Greg McElroy still has some doubts about the 8-1 Ole Miss Rebels in the game against Alabama this weekend. “I’m not 100% sold on Ole Miss. I think they’re a little one dimensional,” McElroy said while expressing his concerns about Lane Kiffin’s squad. “I think they’re a great run team and they have excellent players, excellent coaches and an excellent scheme.”
OXFORD, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Northwest Mississippi CC and East Mississippi CC FAceoff for the MACCC Championship – Ricky Nobile Toons

This Saturday, the Northwest Mississippi Community College Rangers take on the East Mississippi Community College Lions for the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference championship. Kickoff is slated for 2PM in Senatobia, MS, at Ranger Stadium. RICKY NOBILE has been drawing editorial cartoons on Mississippi sports and politics since 1972....
SENATOBIA, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Police Department Announces Alabama-Ole Miss Game Day Plans

To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. OPD’s goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
OXFORD, MS

