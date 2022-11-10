Dallas Turner was flagged for a violent facemask of Jaxson Dart midway through the third quarter of an Ole Miss drive with the game tied at 17. Turner, the Alabama pass rusher, appeared to inadvertently see his hand slide into the facemask off of Dart’s shoulder pad and he ripped the helmet around and dragged Dart to the turf. Turner immediately regretted the incident as he put both hands on his helmet as the flags hit the turf on the play.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO