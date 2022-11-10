Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
The Weekly Challenger
Community Lawfest and Resource Fair tomorrow
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Branch NAACP is hosting the 15th annual Community Lawfest and Resource Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9:30-3 p.m. at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, located at 2333 34th St. S, St. Petersburg. This special event is created to provide free...
fox13news.com
Pinellas County may turn an old school into affordable housing for teachers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Schools across the country are doing what they can to keep teachers, even building apartments, and Pinellas County Schools looks to do the same with an existing building to help its teachers. The old Tomlinson School building in St. Petersburg could be the next home for...
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
Tampa attorney launching database to help veterans in financial distress
For Tampa attorney Steven Berman, simply saying 'Thank you for your service' just wasn't enough. He had to find a way to show that gratitude.
stpetecatalyst.com
Cathie Wood invests in Cityverse
Cathie Wood has taken an equity position in Cityverse, a startup civic platform that will connect the community through information, ideas, and experiences. Wood is the Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, an investment management firm founded in 2014. ARK’s investment strategies focus on disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, energy storage, robotics, DNA sequencing, and blockchain technology.
'Sanding Ovations' sculptors begin pound-up
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Sculptors participating in Sanding Ovations begin the "pound-up" section of the competition this week. According to the news release, the pound-up involved creating a block of hard, moist, compact sand. "Depending on the scale of the sculpture, timber formwork and compaction devices may be used," the release reads.
Beach Beacon
Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
St. Pete passes law forcing landlords to give renters more notice of steep increases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While most of us were just starting to dry out from tropical storm Nicole, St. Petersburg City Council members voted unanimously to approve a new tenant protection ordinance. The idea is to force landlords to give renters more advanced notice when it comes to rent...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Influx Of Apartments Good News For Job Seekers?
When District 2 Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore argued for his apartment moratorium, he promised people that there were more than enough multi-family projects coming. He was opposed to land zoned for commercial and retail being turned into land slated for sprawling apartment complexes, saying there were plenty of entitlements for multi-family projects already in existence.
fox13news.com
Oldsmar Chick-fil-A celebrates longtime customer's 104th birthday with party inside restaurant
OLDSMAR, Fla. - Celebrating "Mr. Steve" has become a bit of a tradition at this Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County. For more than 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oldsmar. Until 2018, he visited every single day (except Sundays, of course) — always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day.
HART terminated several high-ranking employees this week
CEO Adelee Le Grand said that more cuts may be coming due a recently failed transportation tax vote.
srqmagazine.com
Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation "Rock the Roof" Drew Over 900 Guests to Support Women and Childrens Services at SMH and the SMH Employee Hurricane Relief Fund
On Saturday, November 5th, over 900 attendees were transported back to the 1980s for Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s dance party held on the rooftop of SMH-Sarasota’s West Parking Garage. The evening’s MCs were David and Meredith from the Jones and Company show on iHeart radio. The entertainment featured two physician bands, Midlife Crisis and Cassandra & the Ear-resistibles. Atlanta-based 80’s cover band Electric Avenue headlined. In addition to our community guests, over 60 physicians attended and more than 75 SMH and community volunteers were also on hand to help make the event a success. In addition to the phenomenal live 80s music, guests were treated to food, beverages, and fun from 55 vendors, including a 3-D photo booth, a tattoo station, and a Fly Dance Fitness performance. The SMH rooftop glowed in hot pink, black and silver creating the ultimate guest experience. Rock the Roof will rock again on October 21, 2023! For sponsorship information, visit smhf.org/events or call 941.374.9700.
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
businessobserverfl.com
$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space
Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco
More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
mymanatee.org
Closings in Honor of Veterans Day
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 10, 2022) – Manatee County Government offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Renee Medina, Veterans Services Division Manager, hopes Veterans Day goes a little deeper than simply honoring our Veterans. She would like to spread more awareness that Manatee County’s Veterans Services counselors stand ready to help community Veterans and their family members with any of their needs—not only benefits but other struggles they might have.
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
srqmagazine.com
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction
As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
