On Saturday, November 5th, over 900 attendees were transported back to the 1980s for Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s dance party held on the rooftop of SMH-Sarasota’s West Parking Garage. The evening’s MCs were David and Meredith from the Jones and Company show on iHeart radio. The entertainment featured two physician bands, Midlife Crisis and Cassandra & the Ear-resistibles. Atlanta-based 80’s cover band Electric Avenue headlined. In addition to our community guests, over 60 physicians attended and more than 75 SMH and community volunteers were also on hand to help make the event a success. In addition to the phenomenal live 80s music, guests were treated to food, beverages, and fun from 55 vendors, including a 3-D photo booth, a tattoo station, and a Fly Dance Fitness performance. The SMH rooftop glowed in hot pink, black and silver creating the ultimate guest experience. Rock the Roof will rock again on October 21, 2023! For sponsorship information, visit smhf.org/events or call 941.374.9700.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO