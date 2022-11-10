ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Weekly Challenger

Community Lawfest and Resource Fair tomorrow

ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Branch NAACP is hosting the 15th annual Community Lawfest and Resource Fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9:30-3 p.m. at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, located at 2333 34th St. S, St. Petersburg. This special event is created to provide free...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Cathie Wood invests in Cityverse

Cathie Wood has taken an equity position in Cityverse, a startup civic platform that will connect the community through information, ideas, and experiences. Wood is the Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, an investment management firm founded in 2014. ARK’s investment strategies focus on disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, energy storage, robotics, DNA sequencing, and blockchain technology.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'Sanding Ovations' sculptors begin pound-up

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Sculptors participating in Sanding Ovations begin the "pound-up" section of the competition this week. According to the news release, the pound-up involved creating a block of hard, moist, compact sand. "Depending on the scale of the sculpture, timber formwork and compaction devices may be used," the release reads.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Beach Beacon

Mahaffey to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will return to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $58.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com. Two traveling ensembles will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Influx Of Apartments Good News For Job Seekers?

When District 2 Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore argued for his apartment moratorium, he promised people that there were more than enough multi-family projects coming. He was opposed to land zoned for commercial and retail being turned into land slated for sprawling apartment complexes, saying there were plenty of entitlements for multi-family projects already in existence.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Oldsmar Chick-fil-A celebrates longtime customer's 104th birthday with party inside restaurant

OLDSMAR, Fla. - Celebrating "Mr. Steve" has become a bit of a tradition at this Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County. For more than 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oldsmar. Until 2018, he visited every single day (except Sundays, of course) — always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day.
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation "Rock the Roof" Drew Over 900 Guests to Support Women and Childrens Services at SMH and the SMH Employee Hurricane Relief Fund

On Saturday, November 5th, over 900 attendees were transported back to the 1980s for Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation’s dance party held on the rooftop of SMH-Sarasota’s West Parking Garage. The evening’s MCs were David and Meredith from the Jones and Company show on iHeart radio. The entertainment featured two physician bands, Midlife Crisis and Cassandra & the Ear-resistibles. Atlanta-based 80’s cover band Electric Avenue headlined. In addition to our community guests, over 60 physicians attended and more than 75 SMH and community volunteers were also on hand to help make the event a success. In addition to the phenomenal live 80s music, guests were treated to food, beverages, and fun from 55 vendors, including a 3-D photo booth, a tattoo station, and a Fly Dance Fitness performance. The SMH rooftop glowed in hot pink, black and silver creating the ultimate guest experience. Rock the Roof will rock again on October 21, 2023! For sponsorship information, visit smhf.org/events or call 941.374.9700.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa

Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$1.5 billion firm’s new HQ is 80% smaller than its old space

Key takeaway: Kforce Inc. recently moved into a new corporate headquarters designed to complement the company’s new hybrid work model. Core challenge: As more companies decide to adopt hybrid work, space needs will fall. That means office buildings won’t be as full as in the past. What’s next:...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco

More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
mymanatee.org

Closings in Honor of Veterans Day

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (November 10, 2022) – Manatee County Government offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, in honor of Veterans Day. Renee Medina, Veterans Services Division Manager, hopes Veterans Day goes a little deeper than simply honoring our Veterans. She would like to spread more awareness that Manatee County’s Veterans Services counselors stand ready to help community Veterans and their family members with any of their needs—not only benefits but other struggles they might have.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

