Saint Petersburg, FL

Dolphin Tours St Pete Beach | St Petersburg, Clearwater & More

One of the most enjoyable things to do on the water in Tampa Bay is enjoying the dolphin tours in St Pete Beach and the surrounding areas. Some of the best places to see dolphins in Tampa Bay are by boat tours. Here are some of the more popular dolphin tours in the St Petersburg and Clearwater areas.
ClearWater Beach : Enjoy your Family Vacations in Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach is one of the best family beaches in Florida. Clearwater Beach is also home to Pier 60, a popular landmark that is known for its sunsets. Clearwater Beach, Florida, Is Great For Family Vacations. Clearwater Beach, Florida, is a great destination for a day of water activities. It...
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
fox13news.com

Oldsmar Chick-fil-A celebrates longtime customer's 104th birthday with party inside restaurant

OLDSMAR, Fla. - Celebrating "Mr. Steve" has become a bit of a tradition at this Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County. For more than 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oldsmar. Until 2018, he visited every single day (except Sundays, of course) — always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day.
Miles for meals: Thousands run for a good cause in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)– Six thousand runners, 10,000 attendees, and 52 vendors came together for a three-day good sweat festival. “St. Pete Run Fest is the city’s official running event,” cofounder Ryan Jordan said. “It includes half marathon, 5k, 10k, a big kid’s race.” “Who gets up on Saturday to do this?,” Melissa Maguire asked. […]
Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
Hemp Coffee House opens in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — Hemp Coffee House owner Peter Fawcett, without a doubt, knows his coffee. And Fawcett, 28, believes his newly opened store offers the coffee drinks to prove it. “That the big thing,” says Fawcett, a Dunedin resident who opened Hemp Coffee House in September. “It’s having the...
Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
