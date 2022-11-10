Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Downtown Tampa Winter Village to open for holiday season
The Downtown Tampa Winter Village, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, will open for the holiday season on Nov. 18 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.
The 34th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns this weekend
The Black Honkeys, The Shakes Society and The Paul Anthony Band headline this three-day celebration.
fox13news.com
Friends bring dream of owning an Italian market to life in Wesley Chapel
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - With a food service background and an Italian heritage, friends Bill Moschella and Anthony Spadafora took a leap of faith bringing their dream of a small-town Italian market to life. "It started with a little wooden stand on the streets of Boston during an Italian festival,"...
727area.com
Dolphin Tours St Pete Beach | St Petersburg, Clearwater & More
One of the most enjoyable things to do on the water in Tampa Bay is enjoying the dolphin tours in St Pete Beach and the surrounding areas. Some of the best places to see dolphins in Tampa Bay are by boat tours. Here are some of the more popular dolphin tours in the St Petersburg and Clearwater areas.
Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Plant City
Looking for Christmas activities near Plant City? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events near you in Plant City, FL....
nomadlawyer.org
ClearWater Beach : Enjoy your Family Vacations in Clearwater Beach
Clearwater Beach is one of the best family beaches in Florida. Clearwater Beach is also home to Pier 60, a popular landmark that is known for its sunsets. Clearwater Beach, Florida, Is Great For Family Vacations. Clearwater Beach, Florida, is a great destination for a day of water activities. It...
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
fox13news.com
Oldsmar Chick-fil-A celebrates longtime customer's 104th birthday with party inside restaurant
OLDSMAR, Fla. - Celebrating "Mr. Steve" has become a bit of a tradition at this Chick-fil-A in Pinellas County. For more than 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has been going to the same Chick-fil-A restaurant in Oldsmar. Until 2018, he visited every single day (except Sundays, of course) — always sitting in the same booth, ordering the same breakfast, and reading the paper from that day.
Miles for meals: Thousands run for a good cause in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)– Six thousand runners, 10,000 attendees, and 52 vendors came together for a three-day good sweat festival. “St. Pete Run Fest is the city’s official running event,” cofounder Ryan Jordan said. “It includes half marathon, 5k, 10k, a big kid’s race.” “Who gets up on Saturday to do this?,” Melissa Maguire asked. […]
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
generalaviationnews.com
Picture of the Day: A SeaRey and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Hal Roberts submitted this photo and note: “A ‘golden hour’ photo of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge behind Charlie X-Ray captured during a two-plane formation flight out of Manatee Airport (48X) near St Petersburg, Florida. I photographed our SeaRey from Garrett Treanor’s SeaRey with Jeff Solum flying ‘Charlie.'”
727area.com
Get Your Thanksgiving Pies and Desserts at These St Petersburg & Clearwater Bakeries
We are counting a few days now to the long-awaited Thanksgiving in St. Pete holiday. As you already know, this is the day to enjoy your favorite traditional foods, be thankful, and, of course, end it in style with a finger-licking good dessert. Local bakeries in St Petersburg & Clearwater...
New LGBTQIA collective will host 'Thanksgiving' feast and educational event in St. Pete
The event at Allendale United Methodist Church will educate the public on the true origin of Thanksgiving.
suncoastnews.com
Hemp Coffee House opens in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Hemp Coffee House owner Peter Fawcett, without a doubt, knows his coffee. And Fawcett, 28, believes his newly opened store offers the coffee drinks to prove it. “That the big thing,” says Fawcett, a Dunedin resident who opened Hemp Coffee House in September. “It’s having the...
fox13news.com
Metropolitan Ministries, Straz Center open up world of dance to elementary students
TAMPA, Fla. - A partnership between the Straz Center and Metropolitan Ministries has kept elementary students on their toes for 16 years. In 2006, Metropolitan Ministries reached out to the theater in hopes of making ballet classes available to students at Sullivan Partnership School on the campus of Metro Ministries.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
fox13news.com
Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
Tampa rapper Plies plays Tally Ho lounge on Saturday
You can feed your family at this one, too.
