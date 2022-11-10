ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

Dawn Velapoldi
3d ago

I'm by 🐻 mountain I see alot of bobcats more worried about them and I have an evil skunk that chases me and my neighbors always sprays what ever it sees ughhh but where on their land rather deal with animals rather then people

NYCre
3d ago

Ridiculous! Coyotes often come to people when they need help. I mean really, did that look like a scary experience. Coyotes are not mean and vicious to humans unless rabid.

Elena Muldoon
3d ago

The poor thing was probably hungry and getting desperate hoping that the man had food to give him.

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Ram on the Lam in East Fishkill, New York

It is not unusual to hear about a farm animal wandering around the Hudson Valley. Stray cows, a runaway pig or two, and just a week or so back there was a horse on Route 302 in Pine Bush. Farm animals like our dogs and cats sometimes wander away from home on an adventure. After all, the grass is always greener, right? Yeah, I went there.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business

They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
KERHONKSON, NY
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog

A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
ARMONK, NY
Exclusive Photos: Emergency Airlift from Newburgh Plaza

There's been a heated debate on the fate of the former ShopRite plaza in Newburgh, NY. While many residents expressed dismay at the conversion of the former grocery store to a new Ocean State Job Lot location, there's one thing everyone can agree on: it's the prefect spot to land a helicopter.
NEWBURGH, NY
