WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way. Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges
A Jacksonville man was sentenced on November 2, 2022 to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Lee Graham, 31, who has three prior state drug trafficking convictions, pleaded guilty to the federal charges on August 4, 2022.
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent armed robbery. Per the report, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2523 Castle Hayne Road following an apparent armed robbery. Authorities stated that at 8:47 p.m., the suspect entered the store and approached the counter.
‘Armed encounter’ ends with officer shooting and killing teen, North Carolina cops say
“This is a tragedy for all involved.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
WECT
EXCLUSIVE: Racist rants released of former WPD officers recorded on police cam
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been more than two years since several recordings of three former Wilmington Police Department officers revealed racism within the police department’s rank and file. And for more than two years they’ve been kept confidential. The murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis...
WITN
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says the person killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting was an underage boy. The shooting happened after police chased a car down a busy Jacksonville street. Chief Mike Yaniero said just before 5:00 p.m., officers saw a car passing other vehicles...
whqr.org
Police and school officials try to quell rumors of 'multiple' missing Black men, students
Over the last week, a series of social media posts have suggested that a number — in some cases four, in others, eight — Black or other minority individuals had gone missing. Many posts suggested they were from the queer community, as well as suggesting they had all gone missing from the same area. Other posts suggested the missing people were all young, possibly all students.
One dead from single-car crash in Sampson County
DUNN, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash in Sampson County on Saturday morning. The wreck occurred in the 7100 stretch of Timothy Road and involved one car. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor. An emergency call was made around 1:30 a.m. The...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez. The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”. Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people. Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”
WITN
District Attorney plans to file new petition to remove Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has been elected to serve as sheriff of Columbus County less than a month after resigning from the same position. Greene thanked his supporters after being elected again as sheriff on his personal Facebook page. “The countless phone calls and support from friends...
Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office adds new prosecutor role for violent gang cases
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office is adding a new position to help charge and convict violent gang members. The new prosecutor role to specifically handle gang-violence cases is being added after New Hanover County Commissioners approved a $117,000 grant for the DA’s office to add the position.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
WECT
Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town to take place in Wilmington, seeks to help veterans expedite VA claims
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town event will be held at American Legion Post 10 in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to 19. The American Legion Department of North Carolina, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs have partnered to host this event.
WECT
Brunswick Co. woman takes home Fast Play jackpot, wins close to $200,000
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach woman took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket Tuesday afternoon and won a $198,726 jackpot. Barbara Hall bought the winning Touchdown Dollar$ ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,117.
WECT
City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
