New Hanover County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way. Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
WILMINGTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking and firearm charges

A Jacksonville man was sentenced on November 2, 2022 to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Lee Graham, 31, who has three prior state drug trafficking convictions, pleaded guilty to the federal charges on August 4, 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent armed robbery. Per the report, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2523 Castle Hayne Road following an apparent armed robbery. Authorities stated that at 8:47 p.m., the suspect entered the store and approached the counter.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Police and school officials try to quell rumors of 'multiple' missing Black men, students

Over the last week, a series of social media posts have suggested that a number — in some cases four, in others, eight — Black or other minority individuals had gone missing. Many posts suggested they were from the queer community, as well as suggesting they had all gone missing from the same area. Other posts suggested the missing people were all young, possibly all students.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

One dead from single-car crash in Sampson County

DUNN, N.C. — One person died in a single-car crash in Sampson County on Saturday morning. The wreck occurred in the 7100 stretch of Timothy Road and involved one car. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said speeding was a factor. An emergency call was made around 1:30 a.m. The...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez. The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”. Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Second Jacksonville Walmart to hold grand reopening on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The second Jacksonville Walmart to get a makeover will be seen up front and center on Friday. Jacksonville’s Walmart Supercenter, located at 2025 N. Marine Blvd., will be celebrating a grand reopening with a brand-new design that will be more in line with customers’ needs. The new Walmart will have new […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office adds new prosecutor role for violent gang cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office is adding a new position to help charge and convict violent gang members. The new prosecutor role to specifically handle gang-violence cases is being added after New Hanover County Commissioners approved a $117,000 grant for the DA’s office to add the position.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. woman takes home Fast Play jackpot, wins close to $200,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach woman took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket Tuesday afternoon and won a $198,726 jackpot. Barbara Hall bought the winning Touchdown Dollar$ ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach. She arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,117.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WECT

City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

