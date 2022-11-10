Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBELAND CO RAPIST FOUND DEAD IN INDIANA
At approximately 10 pm last night Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriffs’ Office were at. a residence in Indiana attempting to apprehend Brian Heinsohn after investigative information. was received. As law enforcement officers knocked on the door at the residence, they believed. they heard a gun shot. SWAT...
14news.com
ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Troopers say around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Cannelton Police tried to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on SR 66. They say the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, turned into...
EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigates officer-involved shooting in Tell City
PERRY CO. – Early Friday morning, November 11, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Cannelton Police attempted to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on State Road 66. The vehicle turned into Walmart in Tell City, refused to stop, and drove back into Cannelton. The driver turned down St. Louis Avenue and attempted to turn around in the 800 blocks when he fired multiple rounds striking the Cannelton police vehicle.
Police arrest Bedford couple for meth possession
State police have two people in custody after an investigation into tips saying the two were involved in possessing large quantities of meth in and around Lawrence County.
vincennespbs.org
Man shot by Police in Tell City, IN
A Tell City man was killed overnight after shooting at police. It all started at 12:45 am local time in Perry County when Cannelton Police tried to stop a ’98 GMC truck for speeding on Highway 66. State Police say the driver turned into the Tell City Wal-Mart and...
Fatal crash north of Jasper claims Owensboro man’s life
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WEHT) — One person is dead after a Saturday morning accident around an hour north of Jasper. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling northbound on I-69 when he got over into the left lane to pass another vehicle. Police say the driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro, […]
wevv.com
Tell City man dead in officer-involved shooting
The Indiana State Police has released more information on an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead early Friday morning. According to ISP, Cannelton Police attempted to stop a truck for speeding on State Road 66 just before 1 a.m. Friday. They say the vehicle refused to stop and turned back towards Cannelton, and that the driver, 22-year-old Payton A. Masterson of Tell City, fired multiple shots at the Cannelton Police vehicle during the pursuit.
wbiw.com
Bedford couple arrested on meth charges
BEDFORD – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that 40-year-old Amber Eads and 39-year-old Jacob...
Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
14news.com
2 people shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police are investigating after two people were shot. It happened shortly before noon Saturday. Police say one person who was shot showed up to Dairy Queen, and another person who was shot was found in the 400 block of Ray Street. Both men are now...
wevv.com
Newburgh man found guilty of selling fentanyl and heroin
After a two-day trial, a Newburgh, Indiana man was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says 29-year-old Nicolas C. Alvarez of Newburgh was found guilty of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 3 felony charge. Authorities say Alvarez was apprehended...
HCSO: Man wanted in connection to Hanson man’s death
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies say a man is now wanted in connection with a hit and run that killed a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says there is now an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps is wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure […]
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver left the scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called Thursday evening to a car crash. It happened on Fairway Ave. near First Ave. Police say a woman told them another driver hit her, then left and pulled into a nearby driveway. She told officers the driver was clearly impaired. They...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)
Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
Detectives seize approximately 10,000 fentanyl pills from Evansville homes
(WEHT) - Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force seized approximately 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills from two homes following drug arrests on Thursday.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested when police respond to a welfare check request
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested early on Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a call at 3 a.m. requesting a welfare check on a woman in the 900 block of WPA Road. The caller reported the woman was involved in a domestic violence situation...
wbiw.com
Heltonville woman injures child and is arrested
HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville woman was arrested on a domestic battery causing injury on Saturday, November 5th. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hickory Grove Road after a request for a welfare check on a female juvenile due to blood coming from her right ear.
wevv.com
Five arrested, one still at large after violent robbery in Warrick County
The sheriff's office says five people were arrested during a roundup, but that one person is still at large in connection with a violent robbery incident that happened on Epworth Road. Tags. Indiana. Five arrested, one still at large after violent robbery in Warrick County. The sheriff's office says five...
wbiw.com
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the stomach
BEDFORD – A Shoals man was sentenced Thursday to 16 years and 500 days after he shot a man in the stomach. On September 30, 2022, Dustin Weldon in a negotiated plea deal pleaded guilty to aggravated battery. Charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun without a license, battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
