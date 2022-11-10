The Indiana State Police has released more information on an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead early Friday morning. According to ISP, Cannelton Police attempted to stop a truck for speeding on State Road 66 just before 1 a.m. Friday. They say the vehicle refused to stop and turned back towards Cannelton, and that the driver, 22-year-old Payton A. Masterson of Tell City, fired multiple shots at the Cannelton Police vehicle during the pursuit.

TELL CITY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO