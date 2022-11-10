ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tampabeacon.com

Hillsborough commission’s new faces bring GOP majority

Joshua Wostal began Nov. 8 like he did most everyday for 18 months. Up at 6:30 a.m. Open his UPS store at 7:30 a.m. and work a three-hour shift until the full-time staff arrived. From 10:30 on he switched his focus to being a Hillsborough County Commission candidate. Since spring...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Thousands without power in Pinellas

November 10, 2022 - According to a 6:30 a.m. update from Duke Energy, at least 5,000 Pinellas County customers are without power due to the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. That number is likely to increase, as meteorologist Denis Phillips reported wind gusts of 62 mph at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Phillips said the worst of the storm is moving through the area in an 8:00 a.m. social media post.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local Water Warriors team up for Ian victims, ecosystems

A burgeoning national beverage company is boosting a local nonprofit’s unique recovery and restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Charleston-based Island Brands USA, a lifestyle beverage company that offers premium beer, craft spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails, recently announced it is donating 1% of its Florida sales revenue to St. Petersburg’s Water Warrior Alliance (WWA).
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Influx Of Apartments Good News For Job Seekers?

When District 2 Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore argued for his apartment moratorium, he promised people that there were more than enough multi-family projects coming. He was opposed to land zoned for commercial and retail being turned into land slated for sprawling apartment complexes, saying there were plenty of entitlements for multi-family projects already in existence.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Nicole leaving some lingering effects in Tampa Bay area

Nicole was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way through Georgia early Friday, leaving behind some damage and the possibility of flooding in the Tampa Bay area. Nicole was on its way to the western Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of about 35 mph, according...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide increases around Tampa Bay

November 12, 2022 - According to the latest Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) red tide update, toxic algal blooms have increased around Tampa Bay. Samples collected in Manatee County and the mouth of Tampa Bay now show medium concentrations of Karenia brevis - the organism that causes red tide - with low levels persisting off Bunces Pass. The FWC also reports fish kills and respiratory irritation due to high concentrations in Sarasota County. The red tide forecast map, created in conjunction with the University of South Florida College of Marine Science, predicts variable movement “with net southern transport in most areas over the next 3.5 days.”
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Mom

Holiday Activities + Christmas Events in Lakeland

Looking for Christmas activities in Lakeland? We’ve put together a list of Christmas parades, photos with Santa, concerts and live music performances, holiday markets, and more to help you find things to do during the Christmas season. Below you’ll find Christmas events and holiday things to do specifically in...
LAKELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy