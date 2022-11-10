Make that two Longhorn golfers ESPN has hooked to appear on its popular college football pre-game show College GameDay this season. While Scottie Scheffler didn’t get to make picks with Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and the gang when the traveling show came to Austin for the Texas-Alabama game — we think he was perfectly satisfied with receiving his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, though — fellow Longhorn Jordan Spieth put his college football knowledge to the test as GameDay’s guest picker this week. The show made a rare second visit to Austin this season for Texas’ game against undefeated TCU.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO