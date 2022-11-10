Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. TCU: Five observations and Sunday chat
There isn’t going to be much that I can say to make you feel better on this Sunday morning. Saturday night was a missed opportunity for the Texas Longhorns football program in prime time with a lot of eyes on the matchup. There will be silver linings to get...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU edition
The stage was set Saturday night for the No. 18 Texas Longhorns to grab a season-defining win against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and for head coach Steve Sarkisian to stamp a signature win as head coach of the Longhorns to his coaching resume. And with the second largest crowd in DKR history, College GameDay in tow, and a primetime slot on ABC broadcasting this game, it was more than just the Eyes of Texas that were watching this game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Roundtable: Can Texas limit Sonny Dykes and the explosive TCU offense?
Ugly or not, Texas secured their first road win of the year against Kansas State in a hold-your-breath 34-27 finish. Let’s start with the good. Why did Saturday’s win encourage you?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - Because Texas did something they haven’t really been able to do over the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Initial thoughts from No. 18 Texas’ 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU
In the most significant game of the Steve Sarkisian era, his Longhorns — specifically, the offense — failed the show up. And thus, the Texas Longhorns fell to the TCU Horned Frogs, 17-10, and likely played themselves out of conference title contention in the process. Here are a...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video for high-stakes conference matchup with TCU
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns are back home for the first time in nearly a month, and meeting them at DKR will be the undefeated, No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs. It’s a matchup that has massive implications on Texas’ Big 12 title dreams and the overall trajectory of the season. But high-stakes games like this are why you come to Texas.
Steve Sarkisian: Texas football offense 'didn't do anything well' in loss vs. TCU, Quinn Ewers not to blame
Texas football's typically potent offense had no answer Saturday night in a 17-10 home loss to No. 4 TCU. The Longhorns were held to just 199 yards and without an offensive touchdown in the loss as Texas' top playmakers were kept at bay by the TCU defense for all four quarters.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU: Quentin Johnston TD catch gives Horned Frogs 17-3 lead
AUSTIN, Texas — After College GameDay aired from the Forty Acres on Saturday morning, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns are facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns try to notch the program’s first home win against a top-five program since 1999.
Texas Mascot Knocks Handler’s Hat Off on ‘College GameDay’
Don’t mess with the Longhorns’ beloved mascot.
Look: Video Of Texas' Live Mascot Going Viral This Morning
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Austin, Texas ahead of a massive Big 12 showdown. No. 4 TCU is ready to put its undefeated record to the test against the Texas Longhorns. Despite being the No. 4 team in the country, the Horned Frogs are more than a touchdown underdog.
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Longhorns’ offense falters, TCU wins again
The Texas Longhorns once again scored just three points in the second half. Unlike previous games, that was the entirety of the offensive output and Texas fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 17-10. It felt like a repeat of nearly every Texas close loss of the last two seasons, with...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU gamethread
In the most important game of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure on the Forty Acres, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns host the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday evening at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC and this is your gamethread.
University of Connecticut
No. 6 UConn, No. 3 Texas to Face Off on FS1 Monday
STORRS, Conn. – The No. 6 UConn women's basketball team (1-0) hosts No. 3 Texas (1-0) in a top-10 matchup on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Gampel Pavilion. The game will air on FS1 and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN). The Huskies will retire UConn legend...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains why Texas Longhorns should let RB Bijan Robinson run wild against No. 4 TCU
Texas running back Bijan Robinson is among the most talented running backs in college football, and TCU saw it firsthand last October when Robinson went for more than 200 rushing yards in a 32-27 Longhorn victory in Fort Worth. Kirk Herbstreit said he would not be surprised if Robinson has another big day against the No. 4 Horned Frogs (9-0) Saturday with the way Robison is executing of late.
Golf.com
Here’s how Jordan Spieth did as ESPN College GameDay’s guest picker
Make that two Longhorn golfers ESPN has hooked to appear on its popular college football pre-game show College GameDay this season. While Scottie Scheffler didn’t get to make picks with Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and the gang when the traveling show came to Austin for the Texas-Alabama game — we think he was perfectly satisfied with receiving his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, though — fellow Longhorn Jordan Spieth put his college football knowledge to the test as GameDay’s guest picker this week. The show made a rare second visit to Austin this season for Texas’ game against undefeated TCU.
Look: Texas Places TCU Band In Stadium Nosebleed Section
Hope the Horned Frogs weren't planning on hearing their band tonight. Per CFB podcaster Richard Johnson, the Texas Longhorns stuck TCU's band in the nosebleeds for Saturday night's Big-12 battle. Definitely some gamesmanship on the part of Steve Sarkisian and UT. Fans reacted to TCU's band placement on Twitter. "Ain’t...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. TCU advanced stats preview
The Texas Longhorns are coming off a 34-27 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan. The game ended on a clutch defensive performance with a forced fumble from defensive tackle Keondre Coburn that was recovered by linebacker Jaylan Ford. Although Texas shot out with a 31-10 lead at the half, their second-half struggles showed through yet again. This week, No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU in Austin for a game that can decide whether their path to a conference championship still exists.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas set to host multiple 5-star visitors for TCU matchup
Saying this is a big recruiting weekend for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns program would be severely understating it — \the Longhorns are riding confidence and momentum stemming from their win last weekend over a ranked Kansas State squad in Manhattan and the coaching staff is pushing their chips into the middle of the table.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas makes top 3 for 4-star DT Johnny Bowens
Four star Converse (TX) Judson defensive tackle Johnny Bowens announced this evening that he has trimmed his list of schools down to three and has also set a decision date for his commitment. The former Texas A&M pledge is set to announce his decision on Thanksgiving and he will choose...
Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
