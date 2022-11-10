The No. 18 Texas Longhorns once again have control of their future in the conference championship race. A win over the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs not only keeps them in the driver’s seat for a trip to Arlington next month, but it will add a massive dose of legitimacy to the idea that Texas is finally on the right path. With a double-digit number of visitors in town, including a few elite defenders, this game could do a ton of lifting for the future that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wants to build in Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO