Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU edition
The stage was set Saturday night for the No. 18 Texas Longhorns to grab a season-defining win against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and for head coach Steve Sarkisian to stamp a signature win as head coach of the Longhorns to his coaching resume. And with the second largest crowd in DKR history, College GameDay in tow, and a primetime slot on ABC broadcasting this game, it was more than just the Eyes of Texas that were watching this game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. TCU: Five observations and Sunday chat
There isn’t going to be much that I can say to make you feel better on this Sunday morning. Saturday night was a missed opportunity for the Texas Longhorns football program in prime time with a lot of eyes on the matchup. There will be silver linings to get...
Burnt Orange Nation
Roundtable: Can Texas limit Sonny Dykes and the explosive TCU offense?
Ugly or not, Texas secured their first road win of the year against Kansas State in a hold-your-breath 34-27 finish. Let’s start with the good. Why did Saturday’s win encourage you?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - Because Texas did something they haven’t really been able to do over the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Historically-bad Texas offense squanders an elite defensive performance against TCU
After the last 12 seasons, it was improbable that the Texas Longhorns would find a new way to notch a frustrating loss, but with a 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, they accomplished just that. With questions arising all week about how the Texas defense could slow down one...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time, TV set and odds released for No. 18 Texas at Kansas
The Nov. 19 matchup between the No. 18 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central on FS1 the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. On Sunday, the Longhorns opened as favorites over the Jayhawks with the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas set to host multiple 5-star visitors for TCU matchup
Saying this is a big recruiting weekend for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns program would be severely understating it — \the Longhorns are riding confidence and momentum stemming from their win last weekend over a ranked Kansas State squad in Manhattan and the coaching staff is pushing their chips into the middle of the table.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU: Quentin Johnston TD catch gives Horned Frogs 17-3 lead
AUSTIN, Texas — After College GameDay aired from the Forty Acres on Saturday morning, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns are facing off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns try to notch the program’s first home win against a top-five program since 1999.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. TCU advanced stats preview
The Texas Longhorns are coming off a 34-27 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan. The game ended on a clutch defensive performance with a forced fumble from defensive tackle Keondre Coburn that was recovered by linebacker Jaylan Ford. Although Texas shot out with a 31-10 lead at the half, their second-half struggles showed through yet again. This week, No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU in Austin for a game that can decide whether their path to a conference championship still exists.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: Texas fans confident heading into showdown against No. TCU
Big win? Yes. The biggest? Mehhhh. That’s how Texas Longhorns fans felt after Steve Sarkisian and the Horns held off Kansas State to win 34-27 in Manhattan. It snapped Sark’s losing streak on the road and gifted Texas a huge win and kept their hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship alive.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas makes top 3 for 4-star DT Johnny Bowens
Four star Converse (TX) Judson defensive tackle Johnny Bowens announced this evening that he has trimmed his list of schools down to three and has also set a decision date for his commitment. The former Texas A&M pledge is set to announce his decision on Thanksgiving and he will choose...
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Longhorns’ offense falters, TCU wins again
The Texas Longhorns once again scored just three points in the second half. Unlike previous games, that was the entirety of the offensive output and Texas fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 17-10. It felt like a repeat of nearly every Texas close loss of the last two seasons, with...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU gamethread
In the most important game of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure on the Forty Acres, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns host the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday evening at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 18 Texas vs No. 4 TCU: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns once again have control of their future in the conference championship race. A win over the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs not only keeps them in the driver’s seat for a trip to Arlington next month, but it will add a massive dose of legitimacy to the idea that Texas is finally on the right path. With a double-digit number of visitors in town, including a few elite defenders, this game could do a ton of lifting for the future that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian wants to build in Austin.
