Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says
A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
What happens if you get pulled over for going 95 mph in NJ
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
Disgruntled Driver Reportedly Stepped onto Deptford, NJ School Bus to Confront Kids
Police in Deptford Twp. New Jersey are searching for a man who reportedly stepped onto a school bus full of students in an effort to confront them. The incident happened Monday, October 24th, according to 6abc.com. Surveillance video captured the man boarding the school vehicle just after 1:30 p.m. that...
Police clock driver going 137 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire
GREENLAND, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire say they clocked a driver going more than double the speed limit on I-95 North early Saturday morning.A trooper recorded 20-year-old Darryl Germain of Portland, Maine going 137 mph in a 65 mph zone on the highway in Greenland at about 2:46 a.m. Police said the trooper stopped Germain's 2021 Nissan Armada and noticed an opened bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the backseat.Germain was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in a Portsmouth court on December 19."State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care on New Hampshire roadways," police said in a statement.
Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey
Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ
A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
New Jersey man was doing 120 mph while drunk in car crash that killed restaurant owner
A Marlton man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and speeding when he caused a collision that claimed the life of a Mount Laurel man in September has now been charged, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener. An investigation...
2 teens charged in crash that killed man on Route 9 in New Jersey
Authorities say the teens stole a car, attempted to burglarize other vehicles, and were fleeing police when the crash happened.
Pair Arrested Stealing Copper Wire In Hamilton
November 11, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Hamilton Police reported they placed Mathew Kerr and Javier Torres under arrest for burglary…
Police seek tips after man boards school bus, confronts students
Police on Thursday asked for tips from the public to find a man who boarded an occupied school bus and confronted students in Deptford. The confrontation happened Oct. 24 around 1:40 p.m. after students threw debris at the man’s vehicle from the bus, the Deptford Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police did not say exactly what the man said, but released a video of parts of the incident.
Buying a Thanksgiving turkey? NJ prices aren’t bad
We've been warned more than once: the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner will cost more than ever in 2022. But posted prices at New Jersey supermarkets and in their flyers suggest that isn't the case right now. The cost of many sides and ingredients you'd need to form a full Thanksgiving...
New Jersey school teacher under fire over her curvy body after classroom pic goes viral
New Jersey art teacher Roxsana Diaz is under fire after a viral photo taken of her during class has created a negative controversy for her. Diaz, whose curvy figure is being used against her in what can be deemed nothing short of harassment of a young woman doing her job. While many support Diaz for showing body positivity, some are criticizing the video claiming because of how she is built physically, she should not be wearing clothing that reveals her body figure. The photo was taken by a parent during class. Now she is facing criticism on the job after The post New Jersey school teacher under fire over her curvy body after classroom pic goes viral appeared first on Shore News Network.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end
OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
Vicious! 11 towns in South NJ that suck the most
This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
NOLA.com
Crash on I-12 in St. Tammany snarls traffic; emergency helicopter responds
A serious crash on Interstate 12 in St. Tammany Parish snarled traffic Friday morning between Highway 11 and Airport Road, authorities said. Injuries were serious enough to request an AirMed helicopter to transport at least one of the people involved to a hospital, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
Here’s when ‘Nike Live’ is coming to Marlton, NJ
If you haven't heard, a new Nike Live store has been in the works to open at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ since last December. Recently, progress has been seen for the new athletics store in its new location, with new signage finally being displayed on the store front. The location in the shopping center will occupy the space at the former Sur La Table that had been open for 20 years until it closed in July 2020.
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
