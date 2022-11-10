ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

CBS Boston

Police clock driver going 137 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire say they clocked a driver going more than double the speed limit on I-95 North early Saturday morning.A trooper recorded 20-year-old Darryl Germain of Portland, Maine going 137 mph in a 65 mph zone on the highway in Greenland at about 2:46 a.m. Police said the trooper stopped Germain's 2021 Nissan Armada and noticed an opened bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the backseat.Germain was taken into custody and charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear in a Portsmouth court on December 19."State Police reminds all motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with courtesy and care on New Hampshire roadways," police said in a statement.
GREENLAND, NH
Shore News Network

Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey

Caldwell, NJ – A New Jersey mother is angry after a local Republican and Caldwell Township employee called the cops on her 9-year-old daughter for killing lantern flies earlier this month. Monique Joseph spoke out against the incident at last week’s regular meeting of the township council. She called upon the township to use the incident as an opportunity to speak out against racial profiling. In the call to the police, Gordon Lawshe reportedly told dispatchers, “There’s a little Black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees. I don’t know what the hell she’s doing; it scares me The post Mom speaks out after daughter had cops called on her for killing lantern flies in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Police seek tips after man boards school bus, confronts students

Police on Thursday asked for tips from the public to find a man who boarded an occupied school bus and confronted students in Deptford. The confrontation happened Oct. 24 around 1:40 p.m. after students threw debris at the man’s vehicle from the bus, the Deptford Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police did not say exactly what the man said, but released a video of parts of the incident.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey school teacher under fire over her curvy body after classroom pic goes viral

New Jersey art teacher Roxsana Diaz is under fire after a viral photo taken of her during class has created a negative controversy for her. Diaz, whose curvy figure is being used against her in what can be deemed nothing short of harassment of a young woman doing her job. While many support Diaz for showing body positivity, some are criticizing the video claiming because of how she is built physically, she should not be wearing clothing that reveals her body figure. The photo was taken by a parent during class. Now she is facing criticism on the job after The post New Jersey school teacher under fire over her curvy body after classroom pic goes viral appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is absolutely vicious. Now, let me start by saying I am a lifelong resident of South Jersey. I grew up in Collings Lakes, moved to Williamstown when I was four, I went to high school in Haddon Township (Paul VI Eagles!), and now live down the shore where I've worked in the Atlantic City area for nearly 25 years.
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s when ‘Nike Live’ is coming to Marlton, NJ

If you haven't heard, a new Nike Live store has been in the works to open at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ since last December. Recently, progress has been seen for the new athletics store in its new location, with new signage finally being displayed on the store front. The location in the shopping center will occupy the space at the former Sur La Table that had been open for 20 years until it closed in July 2020.
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

