Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary

By Larisha Paul
 3 days ago
Christina Aguilera Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo.

Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in addition to inviting cameras to capture recent performances and life developments over the past 18 months. Molding itself out of behind-the-scenes moments and career-defining public events, the film aims to allow Aguilera to reflect on her transition from a teen star to an international icon from her current perspective as a musician and mother.

“Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world,” Poo shared in a statement. “I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.”

Roc Nation’s EVP of TV and Film, Lore York, added: “Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices. We’re proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project.”

Roc Nation recently partnered with TIME Studios for a currently unnamed docuseries capturing the meteoric rise of Megan Thee Stallion. The Aguilera documentary marks the second collaboration between the two.

“We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film,” said Time Studios’ Co-Head of Documentary, Loren Hammonds. “Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told. We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world.”

