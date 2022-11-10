ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PHOTOS: 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree cut down ahead of journey to NYC

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myfiT_0j6FprDA00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was cut down in upstate New York on Thursday ahead of its epic 200-mile journey to Manhattan.

The 82-foot-tall Norway Spruce was felled in Queensbury, about an hour north of Albany, where it had stood for 85 to 95 years.

Photos shows a crowd gathered Thursday morning as the tree was hoisted up by a crane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzhOZ_0j6FprDA00
The tree stood in the area for up to 95 years before it was felled Thursday for the journey to New York City. Photo credit AP Images for Tishman Speyer

The stunning spruce is being donated by the Lebowitz Family, of nearby Glens Falls.

Neil Lebowitz told 1010 WINS on Thursday that he was sad to see the tree go but that it’s “a tree for the world” now.

“Hopefully it makes a lot of people happy and cheers up some people who aren’t,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pllde_0j6FprDA00
Neil Lebowitz (pictured) told 1010 WINS the beloved spruce from a quiet corner of upstate New York is now a "tree for the world." Photo credit AP Images for Tishman Speyer

His family will be at Rockefeller Center for the Nov. 30 tree lighting to kick off the holiday season.

The tree will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday. A crane will hoist it into position at the plaza and then scaffolding will be erected around it so it can be decorated with 50,000 lights on five miles of wire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XWT2_0j6FprDA00
Delaney, 6, holds a sign wishing the tree safe travels to Manhattan, where it will arrive Nov. 10. Photo credit AP Images for Tishman Speyer

The evergreen will be topped with a 9-foot, 900-pound Swarovski star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind. The star features 70 spikes and 3 million glimmering crystals.

Hundreds of solar panels atop Rockefeller Center will help power the shimmering lights throughout the season.

The tree will stay up until mid-January. It will then be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TI2ad_0j6FprDA00
A crowd gathered to watch the tree be removed on Thursday morning in Queensbury, about an hour north of Albany. Photo credit AP Images for Tishman Speyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09F9pP_0j6FprDA00
The 82-foot-tall Norway Spruce before it was cut down. Photo credit Tishman Speyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvQQT_0j6FprDA00
Like last year's tree, the spruce from Queensbury will be adorned with thousands of LED lights through the holiday season. This year's tree lighting is on Nov. 30. Photo credit Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viewing.nyc

Vintage Photograph From 1913 Shows Fort Tryon Park Before the Cloisters Were Built

Fort Tryon Park is a 66 acre park established in 1935 that sits at the Northern tip of Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. In this vintage photograph of the area captured two decades prior, you can see the private C.K. Billings Estate along with its impressive arched pathway structure and massive mansion, sitting where The Met Cloisters sits today.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

14 Gridlock Alert days coming up in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tis the season for traffic in New York City. The holidays are coming and with them comes an influx of traffic in New York City. The MTA on Sunday reminded customers that public transit is the best way to travel during the holiday season — especially on 14 Gridlock Alert days. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Caged and afraid: Activists protest Humane Society of New York’s Midtown facility for halting adoptions

Animal rights activists rallied Thursday against the Humane Society of New York in dramatic fashion for failing to allow animal adoptions following the COVID-19 pandemic. Led by Donny Moss, a writer for animal rights newsletter thierturn.net, protesters set up a large cage outside the animal shelter located at 306 East 59th Street in order to demonstrate what they say animals are experiencing–locked behind bars. Activists charge that Humane Society adoptions have almost completely halted for two and a half years, leaving many dogs and cats confined without the prospect of adoption.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
Curbed

The Many Intrigues of the Hamptons’ Most Secretive Island

Gardiner’s Island has long been the subject of local intrigue. It is the oldest and largest privately owned island in the country, a 3,318-acre mass between Long Island’s North and South Forks that is completely inaccessible to outsiders — even those who can see it from the decks of their East Hampton compounds. It was also the subject of a nasty little family feud that intensified following the death, in 1990, of its heiress co-owner, Alexandra Gardiner Creel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Fashion Store Opens In Yonkers

A new clothing store has opened its first location in Westchester County. Les Coeurs Sauvages, located in Yonkers at 43 Cole Street #1170 in Ridge Hills, officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 29, store officials announced. The new fashion marketplace "offers a carefully edited assortment of premium fashion, beauty, bridal and...
YONKERS, NY
therealdeal.com

FlatRate Moving founder buys Zabar’s heiress’ condo

The newest resident of 19 Bond Street should have little trouble relocating. FlatRate Moving founder Sharone Ben-Harosh purchased a 1,300-square-foot unit at the NoHo condominium for $3.2 million, records show. The seller was Rachel Zabar, heiress to the famed Zabar’s gourmet grocery in New York City. Zabar listed the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy