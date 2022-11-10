3 Rikers Island correction officers charged with fraud for lying to stay on sick leave

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Three correction officers employed at Rikers Island were arrested with federal program fraud on Thursday for lying to stay on sick leave for over a year, authorities announced.

According to officials, the correction officers defrauded the city of hundreds of thousands of dollars when they feigned illness and submitted false medical documentation to take sick leave during a staffing crisis.

“As alleged, in the midst of an ongoing staffing crisis at Rikers Island, the defendants defrauded New Yorkers by fraudulently obtaining their full salaries while taking over a year of sick leave. These correction officers abandoned their oath to protect inmates and put the safety of their fellow correction officers at risk” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “Today’s arrests demonstrate that this Office remains committed to rooting out corruption at Rikers Island and protecting New Yorkers from public officials who steal their tax dollars.”

One complaint alleged that New York City Correction Officer Steven Cange, 49, fraudulently obtained over $160,000 in salary by being on sick leave from March 2021 to the present.

The complaint stated that Cange claimed that he suffered from symptoms of vertigo and side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, but evidence obtained by law enforcement demonstrates that he was able to work.

During his sick leave, Cange submitted more than 100 fraudulent medical notes to DOC demonstrating that he was at physical therapy or another medical provider when records subpoenaed from those providers demonstrate that Cange was not at those appointments. Law enforcement also observed Cange engaging in normal life activities with no apparent difficulty, authorities said.

A separate complaint alleges that New York City Correction Officer Monica Coaxum, 36, fraudulently obtained more than $80,000 in salary by being on sick leave from March 2021 to May 2022, and her fiancée, Correction Officer Eduardo Trinidad, 42, fraudulently obtained more than $140,000 in salary by being on sick leave from June 2021 to November 2022.

Although Evidence collected by investigators showed that Coaxum was able to work during a time period where she claimed to suffer from multiple injuries.

During her sick leave, Coaxum submitted nearly 50 fraudulent medical notes to DOC stating that she had gone to a medical appointment at times, which law enforcement determined she was elsewhere.

Additionally, Coaxum was traveling and at parties while claiming to be injured and at home.

Trinidad also, obtained over $140,000 by claiming to be too injured to work for over a year, officials said.

Although he went to medical appointments with DOC wearing some combination of a sling, cane, and/or boot, photographic and video evidence showed Trinidad doing normal life activities like home improvement work, bowling and traveling abroad, without any difficulty or help from equipment like a boot, sling or cane during the same period.

“As alleged, the defendants deliberately violated their oath when they participated in an elaborate scheme to defraud our community. The FBI and our partners are committed to disrupting these fraudulent scams and holding the public officials who perpetuate them accountable,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Driscoll.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.