ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Is the American flag flown at half-staff on Veterans Day?

By Kassidy Hammond, Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4b07_0j6FpQZf00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) — Each year on Nov. 11, Americans nationwide honor military heroes and their service to our country on Veterans Day. On this national holiday, you may be wondering how to fly your flag to properly mark the day.

An amendment that was adopted into U.S. law in 1942 provides the rules for using and displaying the Star-Spangled Banner nationwide.

According to United States Code , unlike on Memorial Day, “when the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon only,” on Veterans Day the American flag should be flown at full staff all day.

Celebrate Virginia’s veterans with the Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony

When is the flag flown at half-staff?

  • May 15: Peace Officers Memorial Day
  • Memorial Day (until noon only)
  • By order of the President
  • For the death of prominent U.S. government figures (president, vice president, chief justice, etc.) or others
  • July 27: Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
  • Sept. 11: Patriot Day
  • Dec. 7: Pearl Harbor Day
  • Following a national tragedy

Flag etiquette

In addition to guidance on when to fly the flag, there are also guidelines on how to display it , as laid out by American Flagpole & Flag Co.

  1. The U.S. flag should be displayed only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationary flagstaffs in the open. The flag may be displayed for 24 hours if properly lit during the night hours.
  2. Raising the flag should be done briskly. When lowering, it should be done ceremoniously.
  3. When displaying the flag against a wall, the union – or stars – should be in the top left corner. If displaying the flag in a window, you should display it in the same way, keeping the stars in the upper left corner as viewed by people on the street looking into the window.
  4. Generally, no flag or pennant should be placed above the U.S. flag, though there is an exception: During church services conducted by naval chaplains at sea for Navy personnel, the church pennant may be flown above the flag.

For more flag etiquette, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

New survey reveals misunderstandings about veterans

NATIONAL (WEHT) – Officials say the new CVN Military 101 Survey reveals that Americans’ overall knowledge about the U.S. military and veterans is low. Officials say Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is challenging Americans to gain […]
FOX8 News

Sheriff’s office employees resign after allegedly giving false information in warrants

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW) — Two Horry County Sheriff’s Office employees resigned earlier this year after allegedly giving false information in warrants, according to documents obtained by News13. Sgt. William McMeins Jr allegedly presented a search warrant containing several misleading and incorrect statements in the affidavit, according to the documents. He resigned May 20 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
79K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy