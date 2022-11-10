ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

$50K reward offered for rare $23M Alfa Romeo car stolen in South Carolina

By Dennis Bright, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5SE5_0j6FpHsM00

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. ( WBTW ) — A rare antique car valued at $23 million was stolen from a motel in Latta, South Carolina, according to authorities, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to its recovery.

The black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was last seen on July 25 at the Holiday Inn Express near Interstate 95 in Latta, AIG investigator Harold Schmidle said Thursday in a news release.

According to the website supercars.net, Touring of Milan built only seven of the Lungo Spyder models, delivering the first one in May 1938.

Manhunt underway for 2 escaped inmates, 1 charged with attempted murder, in Chesterfield County: Sheriff

When the car was last seen, it was being transported in a white 2009 Haulmark trailer pulled by a white 2002 Ford F-350 dually pickup truck, according to a flyer from AIG. The truck had Illinois license plate number 344949. The trailer also had Illinois plates with the number 10451OTE.

Items from the car were found in Lumberton, North Carolina, according to the flyer.

South Carolina’s Dillon County Sheriff’s Office detective Sara Albarri told WBTW on Thursday that there have been a string of similar trailer thefts in Dillon and possibly Florence counties. Those thefts included go-karts and other smaller vehicles.

Albarri said investigators think the Alfa Romeo might still be in North Carolina and that whoever took it might not have known exactly what they were stealing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Albarri at 843-774-1432.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
proclaimerscv.com

South Carolina Man Was Arrested After A Woman, Newborn Baby Found Dead

A South Carolina man was arrested after a mother and her newborn baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that the South Carolina man Tyler Wilkins, 21 years old, was charged with murder after his newborn baby and the baby’s mother were found dead. He was immediately arrested and it was found that he was involved with another woman who went missing in 2020.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States

A pizzeria in North Carolina was ranked as one of the best in the country.Wikipedia. One of the biggest debates in the foodie world is which state has the best pizza. Although there have been a plethora of articles and even television shows talking about the topic, one major national publication recently released an article naming the Top 50 Pizzerias in the United States and a pizzeria in North Carolina made the list. In this article, we will reveal which pizzeria in North Carolina made the list as well as others around the country that made the list.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

South Carolina man pleads guilty to killing retired police officer in 2020

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his step-father, who was a former police officer, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the March 2020 shooting death of James Odell Cochran, according to the solicitor’s office. Judge Craig Brown […]
CONWAY, SC
wcti12.com

Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina

LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
79K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy