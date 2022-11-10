ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
The Salvation Army in critical need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteer bell ringers across Central Ohio. "We are really in urgent need of bell ringers, this Christmas season coming up," Major Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said. Bell ringers, volunteers that...
