Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Military Appreciation Game: Ohio soldiers take Buckeye pride with them wherever they serve
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In honor of Veterans Day, Saturday’s game marks Ohio State’s Military Appreciation Game, which celebrates the men and women who serve and have served in our armed forces. On Your Side ABC 6 recently had a chance to plug in with some of...
WSYX ABC6
What to do this weekend in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several events are taking place this weekend across Central Ohio including Veterans Day Parades and activities. WonderLight's Christmas also returns to the Hartford Fairgrounds on Friday!. Friday, November 11. Veterans Day at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering half-priced admission...
WSYX ABC6
The Salvation Army in critical need of bell ringers ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Salvation Army is in critical need of volunteer bell ringers across Central Ohio. "We are really in urgent need of bell ringers, this Christmas season coming up," Major Tricia Brennan, area coordinator for the Salvation Army in Central Ohio, said. Bell ringers, volunteers that...
Comments / 0