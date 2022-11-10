ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewhyQ_0j6FozWZ00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commissio n . Details.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11

The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in our armed forces. Veterans Day is the day set aside to honor all who have served this country, whether in times of war or peace. It always falls on Nov. 11.

What is Veterans Day?

Veterans Day is when we honor anyone and everyone who has ever served in any branch of the military. This includes the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force. It also includes every individual, whether alive or deceased. However, the day is primarily meant to thank living veterans for their service and sacrifices.

How is Veterans Day different from Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day?

While the days we set aside to honor the U.S. armed forces might seem a little confusing, the three main holidays — Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day — each have a particular purpose.

  • Veterans Day: Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11. It honors anyone who has ever served.
  • Memorial Day: Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May. It honors anyone who gave their life in service to this country.
  • Armed Forces Day: Armed Forces Day is celebrated on the third Saturday in May. It honors anyone currently serving in one of the six branches of the military.

Which retailers offer something special for veterans?

  • Backcountry : As a thank you to community heroes, Backcountry offers active duty military personnel, veterans and military family members a 20% discount on select full-price online purchases.
  • Hickory Farms: To help with gift giving, Hickory Farms offers free shipping for all eligible military gifts headed overseas to APO, DPO, and FPO addresses.
  • Home Depot : At Home Depot, active military, veterans and their spouses enjoy 10% off eligible purchases (up to $400 annuallyÂ­).
  • KitchenAid : KitchenAid offers those who serve a discount of 25% off most products on its website.
  • Kohl’s : Kohl’s offers active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families 30% off in stores Veterans Day weekend (Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13) with valid ID. Additionally, Kohl’s offers 15% off in-store purchases every Monday of the year to active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families.
  • Omaha Steaks : Omaha Steaks offers a $10 Military Discount to active duty military, retirees, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
  • Therabody : Therabody gives verified members of the military 20% off select Therabody products.
  • Zenni : As a thank you, Zenni offers active military, reservists, veterans, and military spouses a 10% discount on all purchases.

Deals you can get on Veterans Day

While there aren’t a lot of retailers that offer exclusive discounts for veterans on Veterans Day, there are sales galore on everything from laptops to luggage . Here are a few of the best Veterans Day deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kc6Sj_0j6FozWZ00

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 Intel

This power-packed laptop has a 12th Generation Intel Core and runs Windows 11 Home. It’s ideal for general home use and comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. It’s on sale for 40% off. Sold by Lenovo

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNx9V_0j6FozWZ00

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit

This combo kit is a super deal for the casual handyperson. It comes with a compact drill/driver, an impact driver, two batteries, a charger and a carry bag. It’s on sale for 35% off. Sold by Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hNyxw_0j6FozWZ00

Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece

Feel comfortable and look great wearing this stylish and functional fleece. It offers moisture-wicking warmth and ribbed cuffs to hold in body heat. It is on sale for up to 35% off. Sold by Backcountry

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pWA7_0j6FozWZ00

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

If you just need a quick cup of coffee, this single-serve Keurig is made for you. Its compact size allows it to fit nearly anywhere, and fresh hot coffee is ready in minutes. It’s on sale for 50% off. Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwiPk_0j6FozWZ00

Samsonite Spin Tech 5.0 Hardside Luggage Collection

This luggage is the perfect combination of lightweight and rugged. It also has an eye-catching style, making it easy to identify. The telescopic handle locks at three different heights and the locks are TSA-approved. It’s on sale for $169.99 with code: SCORE (regularly $400). Sold by Macy’s

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Deputies identify West Virginia Walmart theft suspect

UPDATE (2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11): The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that this man has been identified, and warrants will be issued. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man wanted for larceny. They say the crime happened on Nov. 7 at the Walmart on Rt. […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation. They say they found suspected fentanyl […]
GLOUSTER, OH
WOWK 13 News

Women killed in West Virginia crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27): The two women killed in this fatal crash have been identified. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 73-year-old Dotty Lou Hayes, of Hurricane, died at the scene, and 53-year-old Sherri Mcclanahan, also of Hurricane, died later at the hospital. They were mother and daughter. The man and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed

(WTRF) West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed. Officers say they received multiple complaints about the deer that had been killed near County Line Road in Saint Mary’s. Once officers were able to locate the man that turned the buck in, the man said […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Winter outlooks for Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia

(WOWK) — Winter is inching closer and closer, and StormTracker13 Meteorologist are getting ahead of the curve. The Farmers’ Almanac has released their winter outlook for 2022-2023. The almanac has the region seeing more precipitation than normal, but no major risks for the WOWK-TV viewing area. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a colder than normal winter […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The sheriff’s […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Suspect wanted for credit card theft in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing multiple credit cards. South Charleston PD says the man stole the credit cards in South Charleston and then used them in St. Albans on Wednesday. Anyone with information should contact Detective J.D. Keeney at […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys West Virginia auto repair shop

UPDATE: (2 P.M. Oct. 24, 2022) – Crews say no one was hurt after a fire destroyed an auto repair shop in Ripley, West Virginia. According to crews on scene, employees at R&R Auto Body were working on a vehicle when the vehicle caught fire. Crews say five people were believed to be in the […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man now faces murder charge in West Virginia shooting case

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man arrested in connection to a shooting in Huntington is now charged with murder. Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says that Kristopher Brown is now facing a murder charge in the shooting death of Joseph Bryan. Watkins says that Brown’s previous charges of malicious assault, use or presentation of a firearm […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy