Mount Pleasant, MI

Did You Know There’s a Flushing Home With an Indoor Pool?

You've probably driven by this home on Morrish Rd. in Flushing and didn't even realize there was a beautiful pool inside the house. There's something intriguing about an indoor pool. It's something I dreamed of having when I was a kid until my parents told me I'd have to be a doctor or a lawyer in order to afford it. But in reality, this home on Morrish Rd between River and Potter in Flushing only lists for $425,000 so it may be within reach for people without a bunch of letters behind their names.
FLUSHING, MI
