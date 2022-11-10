Read full article on original website
Did You Know There’s a Flushing Home With an Indoor Pool?
You've probably driven by this home on Morrish Rd. in Flushing and didn't even realize there was a beautiful pool inside the house. There's something intriguing about an indoor pool. It's something I dreamed of having when I was a kid until my parents told me I'd have to be a doctor or a lawyer in order to afford it. But in reality, this home on Morrish Rd between River and Potter in Flushing only lists for $425,000 so it may be within reach for people without a bunch of letters behind their names.
Inside the Palace of Auburn Hills During Demolition in 2020
Just over two years ago, the Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished. It is still a sad thing for Michiganders to think that the Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished. Since opening in 1988, The Palace was home to countless Pistons games, concerts, and other events. That all came to...
How Much Does It Cost To Run Bronner’s Adorable Lights in Frankenmuth, Michigan?
If you've ever done a family road trip across the country, surely, you've noticed a seemingly randomly placed Bronner's Christmas Wonderland billboard along a highway. While relocating from Florida, back home to Flint, I passed the southern-most Bronner's billboard outside Ocala (north of the Mouse House). One of my favorite...
