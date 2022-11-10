Read full article on original website
NEN Inside the Locker Room: Jon Jones
(WPRI) – Taylor Begley goes one-one-one inside the Patriots locker room with veteran cornerback Jon Jones. The two discuss his big Week 9 performance and what has led to his success. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces
The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that...
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to miss 2nd straight game Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the second straight game the two-time NFL rushing champion is missing due to a knee injury. This is the first time Elliott has missed consecutive games because of an...
NEN Roundtable: Where does this Patriots team stand heading into the Bye Week?
(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics heading into the break. Where does the team stand heading into the Bye Week? Where do they need to improve most?. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
McCaffrey’s TD, stout D lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For all the talk of how dynamic San Francisco’s offense could look with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, it was the 49ers defense that once again led the way. McCaffrey ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:54 to play, and the Niners pitched...
