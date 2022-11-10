ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRQE News 13

Matt Ryan, interim coach Saturday rally Colts past Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP)Jeff Saturday joked that the Indianapolis Colts will start calling zone-read plays for 37-year-old quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan has never been known for his swift feet, but his career-best, 39-yard scramble to convert a third-and-3 in the fourth quarter led to his winning touchdown pass two plays later.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRQE News 13

Jones, Barkley lead Giants past Texans 24-16 for 7-2 start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have been finding ways to win all season and they came up with a new one against the Houston Texans. Saquon Barkley left. Saquon Barkley right. Saquon Barkley up the middle. Barkley carried a career-high 35 times for 152 yards and scored a...
HOUSTON, TX
KRQE News 13

Ex-Raider Abram reunites with old friends in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Some familiar faces are helping new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram adapt to switching teams at midseason as the former first-round draft pick looks to rejuvenate his career. The Packers claimed Abram off waivers this week from the Las Vegas Raiders, who had taken him with...
GREEN BAY, WI
KRQE News 13

McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP)Colt McCoy realizes every time he steps on an NFL field these days might be his last chance to play, so the Cardinals’ 36-year-old backup quarterback got some friends and relatives out to Los Angeles this weekend when he became pretty sure he would have to fill in for Kyler Murray.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt off IR; S Fitzpatrick out

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday’s visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

