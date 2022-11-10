Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform live score for Aretha Franklin movie

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in Respect .

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is showing Aretha Franklin some “Respect.”

On Thursday, the DSO announced an upcoming special performance in which it will perform a live score for a screening of RESPECT , the 2021 biopic about the Queen of Soul starring Jennifer Hudson.

The one-night-only concert experience will be conducted by Anthony Parnther and is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Orchestra Hall. Tickets start at $48 and are on sale now at dso.org .

And there’s more “Respect” on the way. The DSO also announced Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin , a series of concerts scheduled for May 26-28 where the DSO will perform Franklin’s greatest hits. It will be conducted by DSO assistant conductor Na’Zir McFadden.

Metro Times interviewed RESPECT director Liesl Tommy in 2021.

