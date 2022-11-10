ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Utica Honors Racial Justice Leader with Court Dedication

The City of Utica is remembering a community leader with the dedication of a basketball court in one of the city parks. Patrick Johnson devoted his life to racial justice and worked with troubled city-youth to help them turn their lives around. He organized numerous community events, basketball tournaments, and hosted workshops with a goal of education and creating safer streets in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods, especially Cornhill.
UTICA, NY
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family

Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
CHITTENANGO, NY
WWE Returning to Central New York on the ‘Road to WrestleMania’

World Wrestling Entertainment is bringing their action-packed "Road to WrestleMania" tour to Central New York early next year. The Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse will welcome stars of "Monday Night Raw" on Saturday, March 4th. Among the superstars scheduled to appear are Seth Freakin' Rollins, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows). Bell time is 7:30 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona

Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
VERONA, NY
The Scoop on Where to Get Ice Cream in CNY, Even in the Winter

It's never too cold to get ice cream! Quench your cravings this winter close to home in Central New York. Nicky Doodles is excited to announce the opening of their winter ice cream parlor. The shop will be opening for the new season right next to their location in Rome, but not just for take out this year.
ROME, NY
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home

Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands

We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
UTICA, NY
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

