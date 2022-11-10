ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

W.Va. ABCA: Huntington's Premier Pub & Grill to surrender liquor license

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Huntington bar will lose its license to serve alcohol following multiple shooting incidents. The most recent shooting occurred Nov. 4 and killed a worker at a nearby restaurant. Premier Pub & Grill plans to surrender its beer and liquor license, according to West Virginia...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County community seeks help with flooding issues

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community in St. Albans is asking for help as multiple homes have been battling flooding and now worry it will get worse. Imagine every time it rains, water pouring into your home and destroying your floors, walls and all your possessions. This is a constant nightmare for some Kentucky Avenue residents.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: I-64 reopens following wreck near Washington Street West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers report westbound traffic on Interstate 64 was affected Friday evening following a crash near the Washington Street West exit. Dispatchers said the interstate reopened about two hours after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a car temporarily closed westbound lanes. No...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: I-77 reopens following crash involving two semis near Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said Interstate 77 traffic near Ripley was affected Friday afternoon following a crash involving two semis. Southbound lanes were shut down and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane for about three hours, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the two semis crashed into...
RIPLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County grand jury indicts five on murder charges

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five people were indicted Thursday by a grand jury in Kanawha County on murder charges. In the first case, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher, 72, whose body was found Aug. 30 on Lower Donnally Road in Charleston with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fancher throws 2 TDs; Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday. Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice's 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.
BOONE, NC
wchstv.com

Country music singer Aaron Lewis to bring acoustic show to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Country music singer Aaron Lewis is bringing his acoustic tour to Huntington. Lewis will perform at Mountain Health Arena on Saturday, Feb. 25, according to a news release from organizers. Known for songs like “Am I The Only One,” “Country Boy” and “Endless Summer,” Lewis...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy