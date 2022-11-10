Read full article on original website
What to Watch: Tulsa King, Rogue Heroes, Dead to me
This is an incredibly busy (and fruitful) week. YELLOWSTONE RETURNS! And with it comes a new show in the Taylor Sheridan universe, Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King. There’s a terrific series called Rogue Heroes premiering, Elite returns on Netflix along with Dead to Me, and a little bit of horror called 1899 (NOT associated with Yellowstone prequels).
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 Review: Family
Well, that's one way to set up the series finale. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 23 burst at the seams with great character moments, twists and turns, and, most importantly, zombies. One of the more prominent criticisms of the series over the last few years is that it was...
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7 Review: The Thing Lay Still
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 1 was far and away one of the best pilots of the television series. A visceral look at this updated version of Anne Rice's masterpiece, the series started strong and with near-universal acclaim for a good reason. It's genuinely that good. The season...
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 6 Review: Glory of the Sea
Maybe the OSP should be more focused like Rear Admiral Gordon. The naval officer at the heart of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 6 didn't let day-to-day concerns stand in the way of a good obsession. This time out, viewers got an adventure essentially free from the team's piddly...
Grey's Anatomy Says Goodbye to Meredith in Emotional Midseason Premiere Trailer
Ellen Pompeo will take a leave of absence following Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7. The beloved actress agreed to appear in eight episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 and is expected to be off-screen until the season finale, set to air in Spring 2023. At the time it was...
Watch Walker Online: Season 3 Episode 6
Did Walker open up about his past to help others in need?. Liam asked his brother to speak out about captivity on Walker Season 3 Episode 6, and it was an emotional hour. Meanwhile, a new case forced Cassie to confront her aversion to dating. Elsewhere, Stella continued to lie...
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Conquer or Die
A shocking opening sequence set the stage for Camille's perilous rise to power. On Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 2, Genevieve de Merteuil checked out of the narrative but left a looming shadow over everyone's future. Genevieve's departure will likely be a polarizing event, but we must see how it...
Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 5 Review: Never Scared
Oh, you didn't disappoint. Certain hours of TV shows are game changers for the whole show, and Step Up: High Water Season 3 Episode 5 was one of them. Despite taking place mainly in the courtroom, some significant things happened. Some people are just unlucky. Sage has been fortunate for...
1923 Teaser Trailer Showcases Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, Guns a Blazin', as Jacob and Cara Dutton
It's a big day for fans of the universe of shows Taylor Sheridan has built. In addition to Tulsa King's debut and the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere, Paramount+ today debuted the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated new original drama series 1923, starring Academy Award winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford.
The Resident Round Table: Is The Pace of the Love Triangle Too Slow? Is Betts A Worthwhile Villain?
It's been a while since we had a loathsome villain, and The Resident Season 6 Episode 7 introduced us to Governor Betts who has it in for Bell. We also met Billie's new love interest. Join Laura Nowak, Leora W., and Meaghan Frey as they discuss the latest. How do...
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
‘I Am Shauna Rae’: How Tall Is Shauna Rae?
How tall is Shauna Rae from TLC's I Am Shauna Rae? Here's what we know.
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Lives are Changed Forever
After Robert forced Arman to shoot Maya, everyone's lives changed. Robert forces Arman to shoot Maya to prove his loyalty, and he saves Thony's life on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss if Arman will get over taking Maya's...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Damage Assessment
In an ideal world, Jason, Sonny, Ray, and the rest of the team would have time to mourn the death of one of their closest friends before returning to work. SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 9 aimed to capture the aftermath of Clay's untimely death and how it affected those around him.
Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 11-07-22: Two Big Anniversaries and a Break-Up
Days of Our Lives turned 57, and Doug and Julie celebrated the anniversary with a nod to the series' first storyline in 1965. There was plenty of drama on Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-07-22, but the tribute to the show's long history was the best part.
