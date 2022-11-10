ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Elyria home ‘uninhabitable’ after Thursday fire

By Celeste Houmard
 3 days ago

ELYRIA , Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria home was left with severe smoke and heat damage after a fire early Thursday morning.

Elyria Fire was dispatched to the home on the 200 block of East 14th Street at 3:40 a.m., Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said in a release.

Once they arrived, firefighters found a fire on the second floor of a three-story home.

Everyone inside the home was safely evacuated and firefighters were able to put out the fire, the release said.

No injuries were reported.

This fire is under investigation and the home is currently uninhabitable.

